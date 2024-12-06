Minister rejects Victoria school safety plan, appoints special adviser to revise it

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s education minister has rejected a safety plan drafted by the Victoria School Board and appointed a special adviser to “revise and improve” the framework.

In September, the province gave the district a two-month deadline to draft the plan which it said was needed to tackle gang activity and improve relations with police.

The district scrapped its school liaison officer program last year over concerns that police on school grounds were having an impact on Black and Indigenous students.

Earlier this year, Victoria Police Chief Del Manak warned that gangs were actively recruiting students near school properties and cited the end of the program as a continuing factor.

On Friday, Education Minister Lisa Beare tapped former Abbotsford School District superintendent Kevin Godden to serve as the special advisor.

“It is a top priority of our government that schools must be welcoming places where all students and staff can come to learn and grow safely,” Beare said.

“I believe the best approach to safety is a collaborative one. That’s why I am taking immediate action to ensure students and staff in SD61 are returning to school in the new year with a safety plan in place.”

Beare said the school board’s original safety plan was rejected after being reviewed by Safer Schools Together, the ministry’s team of school safety experts and talks with the Songhees and Esquimalt First Nations, local police chiefs and parents’ representatives.

“While the school district’s safety plan provides some support for high-risk vulnerable youth and staff training, the plan is deficient in addressing key aspects of a comprehensive safety plan,” Safer Schools Together CEO Theresa Campbell said.

“Proactive safety plans must include strong relationships and collaboration with law enforcement, First Nations and other community partners. There is also a need for more specificity regarding safety strategies, protocols and processes.”

The adviser has been directed to work with the school board, safety experts, police, First Nations and community partners.

Beare said the appointment takes effect immediately, and that the new safety plan is due by Jan. 6.