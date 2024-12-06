Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Cops first on scene at North End blaze, Winnipeg firefighters say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 6, 2024 11:33 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'What does Scooby do? Winnipeg’s fire dog lends a helping paw'
What does Scooby do? Winnipeg’s fire dog lends a helping paw
RELATED: After about six months on the job, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic's K-9 fire investigator, Scooby, has gotten a paw-formance review. And as Daisy Woelk reports, despite his short tenure - the pup has been a huge help to the department – Nov 22, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

A fire in Winnipeg’s North End led to some road closures Friday morning.

Burrows Avenue was closed in both directions, between Salter and Powers streets, as firefighters continued to investigate the scene.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service acting district chief Darren Bayluk told Global News that police first came across the fire.

“Winnipeg police were patrolling in the area and they noticed smoke coming from the building,” Bayluk said.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“They were able to open the front door, and were evacuating four people from the building.

“It’s critically important that we have Winnipeg police patrolling this area, particularly the core. I think we’re all aware that the core has been having its difficulties with fires, and police are a critical component to what we do.”

Story continues below advertisement

Bayluk said the road will be icy on Burrows thanks to water used to combat the blaze and a sanding truck will be coming by.

Trending Now

There are no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is being investigated.

Click to play video: '‘I didn’t realize how much it affected me’: House fire survivor urges safety planning'
‘I didn’t realize how much it affected me’: House fire survivor urges safety planning
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices