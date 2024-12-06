Cops first on scene at North End blaze, Winnipeg firefighters say

Send this page to someone via email

A fire in Winnipeg’s North End led to some road closures Friday morning.

Burrows Avenue was closed in both directions, between Salter and Powers streets, as firefighters continued to investigate the scene.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service acting district chief Darren Bayluk told Global News that police first came across the fire.

“Winnipeg police were patrolling in the area and they noticed smoke coming from the building,” Bayluk said.

“They were able to open the front door, and were evacuating four people from the building.

“It’s critically important that we have Winnipeg police patrolling this area, particularly the core. I think we’re all aware that the core has been having its difficulties with fires, and police are a critical component to what we do.”

Bayluk said the road will be icy on Burrows thanks to water used to combat the blaze and a sanding truck will be coming by.

There are no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is being investigated.