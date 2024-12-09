Menu

December 14 – Boulevard Diamonds

By Karlee Kitt 880CHED
Posted December 9, 2024 12:01 am
This holiday season, give them the gift that’s as unique as they are with a stunning piece from Boulevard Diamonds. Specializing in mined and lab created diamonds, Boulevard Diamonds offers an extensive selection of designer jewelry, watches, and custom pieces. The ideal gift for every personality! Plus, with financing available you’ll enjoy 12-months interest free. This year give them gift of a lifetime from Boulevard Diamonds — proudly locally owned and operated for over 24 years.
Visit BoulevardDiamonds.com today!

