Vancouver clock changes its tune for Swift frenzy

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is changing many things in Vancouver, from the tune of Gastown’s iconic clock to traffic patterns as thousands of fans pour into the city ahead of Friday’s first show.

While the hooting whistle of Gastown’s steam clock doesn’t exactly lend itself to the beat of Swift’s “Shake It Off,” the tune that started at noon on Thursday was recognizable enough to delight fans of the superstar.

“It’s a nice tribute to her coming to the city,” said one Swiftie after hearing the steam clock.

Caitlyn Berry from Richmond, Va., said it was not just her first time visiting Canada but also a first for the superstar’s concert.

She came in with two friends, including Haley Vemmer, whose arms on her jean jacket were lined from armpit to cuff with 250 strands of friendship bracelets like a fringe coat.

“Part of the Taylor Swift experience is like dressing up and making these fun costumes,” said Vemmer, who spent months making the additions to the coat.

Vemmer said she even “set out with a spreadsheet and listed every Taylor Swift song from all the albums” using 7,000 beads on her handmade bracelets.

The trio has a long to-do list as businesses and tourist organizations are capitalizing on the thousands coming for the Swift concerts on Friday through Sunday.

“There are a lot of Taylor Swift things happening there. I just love how the community really turns out, like everyone’s just so friendly and ready to meet each other and support each other and trade bracelets and we’re all so excited to be here for the concert and get to experience it together,” said Berry.

She and her friends are running around the city on a Swiftie-themed scavenger hunt organized by tourism and marketing group Destination Vancouver, where they’ll find 13 Swift-themed lighting installations.

“We’ll be here in Vancouver through Sunday night, and it’s just great to get to explore the city, and it’s wonderful,” said Berry.

The tourism group was also part of the plan to change the steam clock’s tune.

“What started as an April Fools’ Day joke we did this year with Destination Vancouver has turned into reality,” Walley Wargolet, the executive director of the Gastown Business Improvement Society, said in a statement.

“What a joyful way to be a part of the Taylor takeover in a uniquely Gastown style and to celebrate the last three shows of The Eras Tour,” he said.

The statement said Ray Saunders, the clock’s legendary maker, who passed away on Nov. 23 approved of the plan.

“Once Ray was in agreement, the city gave us the go-ahead to make it happen,” said Wargolet.

The clock will chime a portion of her tune “Shake It Off” on the quarter and top of the hours through to Dec. 13, which is Swift’s 35th birthday.

Nancy Turcios from Guatemala said getting to Vancouver was difficult, but making new Swifty friends was easy.

She said she missed a connecting flight in Mexico and her trip took another 10 hours because she had to fly through Montreal, but she made it with plenty of time to attend her first Swift concert this Saturday.

“I am so excited and I also made many new friends,” said Turcios, adding that she plans to stay in the city for another two weeks.

The City of Vancouver is warning of much slower traffic this weekend in the downtown core, not only because of Swift’s three concerts, but because of other events and festivities.

There will be full closures of several major arteries around the BC Place concert venue between noon and midnight on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, including West Georgia and Robson streets, Pacific Boulevard and the Cambie Bridge off-ramps near the site.

The city said in a statement that people need to plan for delays and should walk, bike, or take transit to and from the downtown.