Snowboarder-turned-drug kingpin allegedly threatened to kill Montreal man’s mom over debt

A Montreal entrepreneur was allegedly told to repay a drug debt or see a hit ordered on his mom by Canadian Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding, according to a recent indictment filed by the U.S. prosecutors.

Both Nahim Jorge Bonilla and Wedding were named as defendants in October when the FBI announced it had charged 16 people in connection with a cocaine ring that had imported 60 tonnes of cocaine per year into the U.S. and Canada.

The indictment alleges that Wedding was the top dog in the organization, and that he and another Canadian named Andrew Clark had struck a deal with Bonilla for 12 kg of cocaine.

The pair were said to have struck a deal with Bonilla, which saw them provide him with 12 kg of cocaine, in which he paid for seven while Wedding “fronted” him the rest.

On June 14, the former Canadian snowboarder sent Bonilla a message that he had three days to settle up for the remaining five kilos of cocaine or else his mom’s life was on the line.

Wedding communicated his message through an app called Threema where the group would often use coded messages, according to the indictment.

View image in full screen The FBI released a new photo of Ryan Wedding, who is wanted in connected to an international drug ring. FBI handout

Bonilla would soon pay for two of the kilos by sending more than US$17,300 in cryptocurrency to Wedding.

For the remainder of the money owed, he would allegedly be sending 20 kilos of meth to the Montreal area.

On June 19, Bonilla sent a photograph of the shipment to Clark through Threema.

A day later, the indictment says that “a photograph of a 10-dollar Canadian bill as a verification ‘token’ so that CC-3 would know that s/he was meeting with the correct person.”

The following day, the shipment was received and on June 25 Wedding sent a message on Threema, which said that Bonilla’s debt had been settled.

None of the allegations made in the indictment have been proven in court.

In mid-October, the FBI announced it had arrested 14 people and were looking for two others, including Wedding, in connection with an international drug ring.

They are continuing their search for Wedding, who competed as a snowboarder for Canada at the 2002 Winter Games.

Wedding and Clark were also said to have ordered several hits in Ontario, one of which resulted in the deaths of a couple from Caledon. Police said the two victims were innocent and it was a case of mistaken identity.

Bonilla was among those who were taken into custody at the time the announcements were made, as was Clark.

It has been reported that Bonilla was a Latin music promoter in Montreal who also owned a few businesses before moving to Miami.

On his Linkedin page, he is listed as CEO of Ruido Callejero Music and as the owner of Mandrake Miami, a restaurant in Florida, which is said on Google to be temporarily closed.

The Miami Herald reports that Bonilla bought DJ Khaled’s home in 2020 for $4.3 million, while his Instagram feed also shows a picture of the two of them.

Bonilla goes by the name mr.enojon on Instagram where he has more than 500,000 followers. His feed is littered with pictures of him with a number of other celebrities including Anuel, Nicky Jam, Bad Gyal and Flo Rida.