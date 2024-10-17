Canadian Olympian called ‘drug lord’ by FBI, accused of ordering Ontario killings

Send this page to someone via email

A former Canadian Olympic snowboarder is being accused of running an international drug ring and being behind a string of fatal shootings in the Toronto area that left three people dead last year.

The U.S. Department of Justice issued an announcement Thursday alleging that Ryan Wedding and another Canadian Andrew Clark, who both live in Mexico, ordered several shootings in Ontario, including one in Caledon which resulted in the death of three people.

In March, Peel Regional Police announced that five shootings — including two that resulted in the deaths of three innocent people — were all linked.

Among the five shootings was one at Royal Windsor Drive and Winston Churchill Boulevard in Mississauga on Nov. 15, 2023, which left Brampton resident Jagraj Singh, 29, dead.

Peel police Insp. Todd Custance said at the time that as part of their homicide investigation into Singh’s death, police officers went to a home the following day? on Mayfield Road in Caledon and spoke with “several people,” including a man and a woman who were fatally shot just days later.

Story continues below advertisement

On. Nov. 20, that man and woman were killed in a shooting at a home in Caledon, Peel police said. A third person was also wounded in the shooting.

American officials say their investigation, dubbed Project Slalom, alleges Wedding and Clark ordered the deaths of the family members in Caledon in connection to a stolen drug shipment which had passed through Caledon.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The pair were also said to have ordered another hit on May 18 over a drug debt although a release did not specify a location for that one.

The D.O.J. also say that Clark and a 23-year-old Canadian named Malik Damion Cunningham are also facing murder charges in connection to the killing of 29-year-old Randy Fader in Niagara Falls on April 1.

Thursday’s announcement said the pair were among 16 people who have been charged in Los Angeles in connection to a cocaine smuggling ring which was bringing cocaine 60 tons of cocaine a year from Columbia up through Mexico and into California before it was distributed across Canada and the U.S.

According to the RCMP, there were 10 Canadians among the 16 people who were charged in connection to Project Slalom. Eight have been arrested across North America while Wedding and another man remain outstanding.

The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and extradition of Wedding.

Story continues below advertisement

They allege that two men from Ontario, Hardeep Ratte, 45, and Gurpreet Singh, 30, were behind a Canada-based transportation network that was shipping cocaine to Canada using long-haul semi-trucks.

Wedding, who is originally from Thunder Bay, competed for Canada in 2002 at the Salt Lake Olympic Games in the men’s parallel giant slalom event.

The D.O.J. says that he is the lead defendant in their case and currently resides in Mexico where his known aliases include “El Jefe,” “Giant,” and “Public Enemy.” He is wanted on a number of charges, including conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, conspiracy to export cocaine, leading a continuing criminal enterprise, murder in connection with a continuing criminal enterprise and drug crime, and attempt to commit murder in connection with a continuing criminal enterprise and drug crime.

Wedding faces separate drug trafficking charges in Canada that date back to 2015, said Chris Leather, chief superintendent with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. “Those charges are very much unresolved,” Leather said.

Wedding previously was convicted in the U.S. of conspiracy to distribute to cocaine and he was sentenced to prison in 2010, federal records show. Estrada said U.S. authorities believe that after Wedding’s release, he resumed drug trafficking and has been protected by the Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico.

Clark, who was arrested in Mexico on Oct. 8, is facing the same charges as Wedding. He is said to also be known in Mexico as “The Dictator.”

Story continues below advertisement

The D.O.J. says that police seized one tonne of cocaine, three firearms, dozens of rounds of ammunition, $255,400 in United States currency, and more than $3.2 million in cryptocurrency as part of the investigation.

The D.O.J. indictment alleges that the 293 kilograms (646 pounds) of cocaine was shipped to Canada through the network but officers interrupted another shipment of 375.1 kilograms (827 pounds) which was headed north of the border as well.

*With files from Global News and The Canadian Press