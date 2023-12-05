Menu

Trending Now

    
     
    
     
    
     
    
     
    
     
    
     

Crime

2nd victim dies after triple shooting in Caledon, 3rd victim in critical condition

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 5, 2023 1:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Caledon OPP are investigating a triple shooting at a home on Mayfield Road that left one man dead'
Caledon OPP are investigating a triple shooting at a home on Mayfield Road that left one man dead
WATCH ABOVE: As Catherine McDonald reports, while multiple suspects are being sought for murder, Global News has learned the town of Caledon had recently sought a court injunction because the owners were operating an illegal truck yard on the property – Nov 21, 2023
A second person has died after a triple shooting in Caledon last month, while the third victim remains in hospital in critical condition.

Ontario Provincial Police announced Tuesday that a 55-year-old woman from Caledon succumbed to her injuries following the shooting that occurred just before midnight on Nov. 20 at a home on Mayfield Road.

A 57-year-old Caledon man was found dead at the scene.

Two others, including the now-deceased woman, were taken to hospital.

The third victim remains in hospital in critical condition, police said.

Officers said they cannot identify the deceased at this time.

Police said it’s believed multiple people were involved in the shooting, one of whom was last seen entering a black pickup truck which then went west on Mayfield Road.

Story continues below advertisement

“Investigators believe this truck was later involved in vehicle fire on Olde Baseline Road and Creditview Road,” police said.

Investigators released these images of a pickup truck that was reportedly used by one of the suspects. View image in full screen
Investigators released these images of a pickup truck that was reportedly used by one of the suspects. Handout / Ontario Provincial Police

“While investigators believe there is no imminent threat to public safety, the OPP reminds members of the public to always be aware of their surroundings and personal safety. Residents in the area will continue to see an increased police presence.”

Global News confirmed the address where the shooting took place on Mayfield Road has been linked to illegal trucking, though police did not say if there are any indications the shooting is linked to the trucking operations.

Investigators are seeking dashcam footage from both the scenes of the shooting and the subsequent vehicle fire around the time of the incidents.

Anyone who saw the suspect vehicle or has video footage of it in Caledon or anywhere in Peel Region, from 5 p.m. to midnight on Nov. 20, was also asked to contact officers.

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from Isaac Callan and Catherine McDonald

