Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 dead, 2 seriously injured after shooting in Caledon, Ont.

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 21, 2023 6:07 am
A close-up photo showing the side of an OPP cruiser. View image in full screen
FILE - OPP. Ontario Provincial Police cruiser. Global News
The Ontario Provincial Police say a man is dead and two women have been rushed to hospital after a shooting in Caledon.

OPP’s Caledon detachment said the shooting happened near the Brampton-Caledon border at a home on Mayfield Road, near Airport Road, just before midnight on Monday.

Peel Paramedics told Global News one person was found dead and two others were found seriously injured. The two injured women were taken to hospital in critical condition, paramedics said.

“While the cause of death cannot yet be confirmed, investigators believe there is no imminent threat to public safety, although the OPP reminds all members of the public to be aware of their personal safety at all times,” police said.

Police said residents in the area should expect to see a large police presence.

No information on suspects was released and no other details on the victim or those injured were made available.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them.

