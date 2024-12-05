SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Gilgeous-Alexander leads Thunder into Toronto

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 5, 2024 6:00 am
TORONTO – Hamilton’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads his top-ranked Oklahoma City Thunder into Toronto to face the Raptors tonight.

Oklahoma City has won seven of its past 10 games to put it atop the NBA’s Western Conference.

The Thunder have the third-best record in the league behind the Eastern Conference’s Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics.

Toronto is 12th in the East but has played its best stretch of basketball so far this season, winning three of its past four games.

RJ Barrett of Mississauga, Ont., was Gilgeous-Alexander’s teammate on Canada’s men’s Olympic basketball team.

Barrett has been on a roll for the Raptors during that hot streak.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

