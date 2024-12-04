Matthews scores twice, Leafs down Preds 3-2

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – Auston Matthews scored twice early in the third period to erase a 1-0 deficit as the Toronto Maple Leafs downed the Nashville Predators 3-2 on Wednesday.

William Nylander had the other goal for Toronto (16-7-2), which got 22 saves from Joseph Woll.

Mitch Marner chipped in three assists as the Leafs won for the 10th time in 12 games.

Jonathan Marchessault and Mark Jankowski replied for Nashville (7-13-6). The Predators entered having lost three straight 3-2 overtime decisions before falling to 3-4-5 over their last 12 contests. Juuse Saros stopped 25 shots.

Story continues below advertisement

The visitors opened the scoring in the first when Marchessault took advantage of a strange bounce before Matthews replied with goals 1:58 apart in the third to give him three in three games since returning from an upper-body injury that kept Toronto’s captain out of the lineup nearly a month.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Marchessault joined Artemi Panarin and Mats Zuccarello as the third active undrafted player to record 500 points.

Takeaways

Leafs: Marner was one of 17 players named as Canada rounded out its roster for the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off. Toronto defenceman Jani Hakanpaa was added to Finland’s squad.

Predators: Veteran centre Gustav Nyquist was named to Sweden’s team for the February tournament in Montreal and Boston.

Key moment

Matthews scored his second goal of the night on a sequence where he lost control of the puck after deking past Nyquist, but still fooled Saros for his eighth of the campaign.

Key stat

The Predators entered Wednesday last in the league with an average of 2.32 goals per game despite making a big splash in free agency with the additions of Marchessault, fellow forward Steven Stamkos and defenceman Brady Skjei.

Up next

Story continues below advertisement

Nashville continues a three-game road trip Thursday against the Montreal Canadiens. Toronto hosts the Washington Capitals on Friday to wrap up a three-game homestand.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2024.

___

Follow @JClipperton_CP on X.