Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

3 Winnipeg Jets & 3 Manitobans selected for 4 Nations Face-off tournament

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted December 4, 2024 7:33 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'John Shannon on the Jets: Quarter-season recap'
John Shannon on the Jets: Quarter-season recap
RELATED: Who is the Jets MVP through the quarter-mark of the NHL season? Should Adam Lowry be considered for Team Canada's Four Nations Cup roster? Hockey analyst John Shannon with his latest takes on the Jets ahead of tonight's game in Los Angeles – Nov 27, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Three members of the Winnipeg Jets and three Manitobans made the cut as the rosters were unveiled for the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off on Wednesday night.

Just a little over two months away from the first best-on-best hockey in almost a decade, Canada, the United States, Finland and Sweden all revealed their rosters.

Connor Hellebuyck, Kyle Connor, and Josh Morrissey of the Winnipeg Jets were all selected by their respective country, but Mark Scheifele was completely passed over and left off of Canada’s 23-man roster.

Team Canada instead chose three Manitoba-born players in Winnipeggers Mark Stone (Vegas Golden Knights) and Seth Jarvis (Carolina Hurricanes), along with Elkhorn’s Travis Sanheim (Philadelphia Flyers).

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Hellebuyck was a shoe-in for Team U.S.A. after winning the Vezina Trophy last season and will likely be their number one goalie. He’s played for the United States at the World Championship three times previously, and last wore the stars and stripes at the 2017 Worlds.

Story continues below advertisement

Connor was also selected for the United States after averaging over a point per game with the Jets this season and will represent his country for the first time since the 2016 Worlds.

Morrissey will suit up for Canada after wearing the maple leaf at the 2017 World Championship.

Former Jets Patrik Laine and Joel Armia were both tabbed to play for Finland.

The tournament begins on February 12.

3 Winnipeg Jets & 3 Manitobans selected for 4 Nations Face-off tournament - image View image in full screen
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices