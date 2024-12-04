3 Winnipeg Jets & 3 Manitobans selected for 4 Nations Face-off tournament

Send this page to someone via email

Three members of the Winnipeg Jets and three Manitobans made the cut as the rosters were unveiled for the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off on Wednesday night.

Just a little over two months away from the first best-on-best hockey in almost a decade, Canada, the United States, Finland and Sweden all revealed their rosters.

Connor Hellebuyck, Kyle Connor, and Josh Morrissey of the Winnipeg Jets were all selected by their respective country, but Mark Scheifele was completely passed over and left off of Canada’s 23-man roster.

Team Canada instead chose three Manitoba-born players in Winnipeggers Mark Stone (Vegas Golden Knights) and Seth Jarvis (Carolina Hurricanes), along with Elkhorn’s Travis Sanheim (Philadelphia Flyers).

Hellebuyck was a shoe-in for Team U.S.A. after winning the Vezina Trophy last season and will likely be their number one goalie. He’s played for the United States at the World Championship three times previously, and last wore the stars and stripes at the 2017 Worlds.

Connor was also selected for the United States after averaging over a point per game with the Jets this season and will represent his country for the first time since the 2016 Worlds.

Morrissey will suit up for Canada after wearing the maple leaf at the 2017 World Championship.

Former Jets Patrik Laine and Joel Armia were both tabbed to play for Finland.

The tournament begins on February 12.