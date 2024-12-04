Nova Scotia RCMP officer facing new sexual assault charges

Send this page to someone via email

A Nova Scotia RCMP officer who was charged earlier this year with three counts of sexual assault is now facing two more sex-related charges.

The RCMP in Cumberland County issued a statement saying that in July they received a report of an alleged sexual assault in the summer of 2019 in the community of Northport, N.S.

RCMP Const. William McNutt was arrested Nov. 29 and is scheduled to appear in Amherst provincial court on Jan. 6, 2025.

The Mounties say McNutt joined the RCMP in 2021 and was off duty at the time of the alleged offences.

In January, he was suspended from his duties after the RCMP reported he was facing allegations of sexual misconduct in connection with events in 2023, which were referred to the province’s independent police oversight agency.

The Serious Incident Response Team confirmed on July 11 that McNutt had been charged with three counts of sexual assault, as well as uttering threats and overcoming resistance to commit an offence.

The agency issued a statement confirming McNutt was serving with the East Hants detachment and was off duty at the time of the alleged offences in 2023.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2024.