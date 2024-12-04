Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia RCMP officer facing new sexual assault charges

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 4, 2024 4:39 pm
1 min read
The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference on June 24, 2023, in St. John’s, Newfoundland. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference on June 24, 2023, in St. John’s, Newfoundland. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Nova Scotia RCMP officer who was charged earlier this year with three counts of sexual assault is now facing two more sex-related charges.

The RCMP in Cumberland County issued a statement saying that in July they received a report of an alleged sexual assault in the summer of 2019 in the community of Northport, N.S.

RCMP Const. William McNutt was arrested Nov. 29 and is scheduled to appear in Amherst provincial court on Jan. 6, 2025.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Mounties say McNutt joined the RCMP in 2021 and was off duty at the time of the alleged offences.

In January, he was suspended from his duties after the RCMP reported he was facing allegations of sexual misconduct in connection with events in 2023, which were referred to the province’s independent police oversight agency.

Story continues below advertisement

The Serious Incident Response Team confirmed on July 11 that McNutt had been charged with three counts of sexual assault, as well as uttering threats and overcoming resistance to commit an offence.

The agency issued a statement confirming McNutt was serving with the East Hants detachment and was off duty at the time of the alleged offences in 2023.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices