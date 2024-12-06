Snow squalls can create ‘treacherous conditions’ in Canada. What causes it?

Send this page to someone via email

Many Canadians are already seeing snowy weather in full effect despite the winter equinox still a few weeks away.

Snow squalls, a highly-localized weather phenomenon, have blanketed parts of Ontario, leaving behind treacherous conditions caused by sudden, intense bursts of snow.

Areas like Southern Ontario, particularly around the Great Lakes, have been seeing the brunt of these intense weather events with near-zero visibility, icy roads and heavy snow accumulation.

According to Global News meteorologist Ross Hull, these regions, which many Canadians call home, “can make for treacherous conditions,” this time of year.

What exactly are snow squalls?

Snow squalls form when cold arctic air blows over warmer, unfrozen water like in the Great Lakes. The contrast between the cold air and warm waters causes moisture to rise, creating narrow, intense bands of snowfall, Hull said.

These squalls can hit one area hard while leaving another nearby completely clear, which was seen last weekend as some Ontario regions were buried in snow, and others remained untouched.

This dramatic weather occurrence is closely tied to “lake effect snow,” Hull said. However, squalls are typically more intense and unpredictable.

Unlike widespread snowstorms caused by large weather movement, snow squalls are highly localized and can shift quickly with the wind.

Drivers often face sudden changes during these squalls, going from clear skies to near-zero visibility in minutes.

“A relatively narrow snow squall band can make for treacherous travel — reducing visibility to near zero with heavy snow accumulation in just a matter of minutes,” Hull added.

For Canadians, particularly those travelling in snowbelt regions, preparing for snow squalls is essential.

Where do snow squalls occur across Canada?

Although snow squalls are most commonly associated with Ontario’s Great Lakes region, these weather events can happen anywhere in Canada.

In Atlantic Canada, cold air moving over the warmer Atlantic Ocean can create sea-effect snow squalls. Similarly, Manitoba’s lakes are known to produce significant snow falls during the winter months, Hull said.

However, Ontario’s Great Lakes region is among the most active areas for snow squalls in the world, due to its geographical landscape. The size and placement of the lakes allow for snow squalls to form in a variety of different wind patterns, often hitting regions like Barrie and London the hardest.

Often times, snow squalls are mistaken for larger storm systems, but the two are quite different. Regular snowstorms are driven by low-pressure systems and tend to affect a much larger area.

Many of these pockets, specifically in the Southern Ontario region, have already been buried by these intense squalls.

Weather experts advise drivers to monitor weather forecasts closely and stay alert for snow squall warnings.

“Don’t assume the weather where you are will stay the same throughout your trip,” warns Hull.

“Conditions can change drastically within minutes.”

The role of climate change

As snow squalls continue to hit communities across the nations, some people may wonder if climate change is influencing these events.

While it’s difficult to directly link individual snow squalls to climate change, scientists note that warming winters could create conditions for heavier lake effect snowfall.

A warmer climate leads to less ice cover resulting in higher lake temperatures, Hull said.

When this type of weather system is exposed to bouts of colder air, it becomes the perfect grounds for heavier amounts of snow.

“Last winter, the Great Lakes recorded the lowest ice cover on record due to the mild temperatures,” said Hull.

Preparing for the season

As Canada braces for months of cold, dark winter, snow squalls are a reminder of seasons unpredictably.

This week’s snow squalls are in Ontario are likely only the beginning of what could be a long and challenging winter for much of the country.

With the potential for more extreme weather events in the coming months, Canadians are urged to stay vigilant and prepared.