Ontario snow storm leaves 140 cm in some parts and it’s not done yet

A historic lake effect snowstorm has pummeled many areas in Ontario, leaving communities buried under metres of snow and grappling with ongoing cleanup efforts.

The storm, which began last Wednesday, has set new records for snowfall in several regions, with reports including significant totals, particularly in cottage country and the Sault Ste. Marie region.

In the latest update released Tuesday morning from Environment Canada, the preliminary totals reveal startling figures.

Gravenhurst, which is in the Muskoka region, has had 140 centimetres of snow fall to date, the federal weather agency estimates. Echo Bay also received an astonishing amount of snowfall, measuring in at 136 cm. Bracebridge, another hard-hit communit,y saw an estimated 125 cm, while Sault Ste. Marie recorded 105 cm.

Other regions across the province saw notable but smaller amounts, including Beatrice at 62 cm, Markdale at 59 cm and London at 57 cm.

Global New meteorologist Anthony Farnell said it’s unbelievable how much snow fell in such a short period of time. He notes that weather like this is unusual, given the mild fall that has occurred so far.

Residents in Muskoka and the Sault Ste. Marie area remain in recovery mode Tuesday. Gravenhurst, where a state of emergency was declared over the weekend, remains in effect. Emergency services reported widespread disruptions, with highways closed and hundreds of vehicles stranded.

Highway 11 reopened Monday night in both directions between Orillia and Huntsville, but police are still warning people to drive with caution. Police say additional vehicles on the roads put occupants at risk, and add extra challenges for snow removal, but all obstructions have since been cleared.

Environment Canada warns that the snowfall isn’t over yet, as additional flurries are expected Tuesday night into Wednesday. Regions near Georgian Bay and Lake Huron should brace up for up to 40 cm more snow. Meanwhile, parts of southern Niagara, the Lake Erie shoreline and eastern Ontario could see between 10 to 20 cm.

These squalls could be updated to warnings later Tuesday, and residents are advised to check for latest updates on conditions, especially when driving.

— with files from Sawyer Bogdan