‘A number of people’ stabbed, suspect shot in downtown Vancouver

Vancouver police are responding to a violent incident downtown on Wednesday morning that left multiple people injured, including the suspect.
There was a massive police presence at the intersection of Robson and Hamilton streets, with a 7/11 convenience store behind a police cordon.
Police said on social media that “a number of people” had been stabbed.
Officers shot the suspect, police said.
It was unclear how seriously any of the victims or the suspect had been injured.
In video posted to social media, first responders could be seen performing chest compressions on a person being wheeled to an ambulance on a stretcher.
More to come…
