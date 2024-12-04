‘A number of people’ stabbed, suspect shot in downtown Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police are responding to a violent incident downtown on Wednesday morning that left multiple people injured, including the suspect.

There was a massive police presence at the intersection of Robson and Hamilton streets, with a 7/11 convenience store behind a police cordon.

View image in full screen Police at the scene of a serious incident in downtown Vancouver on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. Phil Figueiredo / CKNW

Police said on social media that “a number of people” had been stabbed.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers shot the suspect, police said.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

It was unclear how seriously any of the victims or the suspect had been injured.

In video posted to social media, first responders could be seen performing chest compressions on a person being wheeled to an ambulance on a stretcher.

More to come…