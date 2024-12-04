Menu

Crime

‘A number of people’ stabbed, suspect shot in downtown Vancouver

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 4, 2024 3:21 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Vancouver police chief on policies contributing to crime and disorder'
Vancouver police chief on policies contributing to crime and disorder
Public safety is an issue plaguing just about every community in B.C. And nowhere has the problem been more acute than downtown Vancouver.  Sonia Sunger sat down with Chief Adam Palmer of the Vancouver Police Department to hear about the social policies he says have made crime and disorder worse.  – Oct 7, 2024
Vancouver police are responding to a violent incident downtown on Wednesday morning that left multiple people injured, including the suspect.

There was a massive police presence at the intersection of Robson and Hamilton streets, with a 7/11 convenience store behind a police cordon.

Police at the scene of a serious incident in downtown Vancouver on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of a serious incident in downtown Vancouver on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. Phil Figueiredo / CKNW
Police said on social media that “a number of people” had been stabbed.

Officers shot the suspect, police said.

It was unclear how seriously any of the victims or the suspect had been injured.

In video posted to social media, first responders could be seen performing chest compressions on a person being wheeled to an ambulance on a stretcher.

More to come…

