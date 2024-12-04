Menu

Health

Manitoba’s supervised drug consumption site proposed for Winnipeg core area

By Steve Lambert The Canadian Press
Posted December 4, 2024 2:57 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Indigenous-led supervised consumption site planned for Winnipeg'
Indigenous-led supervised consumption site planned for Winnipeg
The province has pledged $727,000 in support of Manitoba’s first Indigenous-led supervised consumption site. Daisy Woelk reports – Jul 12, 2024
The Manitoba government has selected a location for the province’s first proposed supervised drug consumption site.

An application to Health Canada, which is still being processed, lists the address as 200 Disraeli Freeway — part of Winnipeg’s core area.

The government announced in the summer it would put up $727,000 to support development of an Indigenous-led supervised consumption site in partnership with the Aboriginal Health and Wellness Centre of Winnipeg.

The centre is located about one block away from the proposed site.

Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara says the selected location is in an area with challenges around homelessness and addiction and has community agencies that provide support and care.

The government has said the site will not provide any drug supply but will have consumption areas, staff trained to respond to overdoses, and support for people seeking treatment.

Click to play video: 'Indigenous-led consumption site about support, listening to community: Manitoba addictions minister'
Indigenous-led consumption site about support, listening to community: Manitoba addictions minister
© 2024 The Canadian Press

