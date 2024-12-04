Manitoba’s supervised drug consumption site proposed for Winnipeg core area

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government has selected a location for the province’s first proposed supervised drug consumption site.

An application to Health Canada, which is still being processed, lists the address as 200 Disraeli Freeway — part of Winnipeg’s core area.

The government announced in the summer it would put up $727,000 to support development of an Indigenous-led supervised consumption site in partnership with the Aboriginal Health and Wellness Centre of Winnipeg.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The centre is located about one block away from the proposed site.

Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara says the selected location is in an area with challenges around homelessness and addiction and has community agencies that provide support and care.

The government has said the site will not provide any drug supply but will have consumption areas, staff trained to respond to overdoses, and support for people seeking treatment.

Story continues below advertisement