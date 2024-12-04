Menu

Video link
Headline link
Sports

Blue Bombers sign linebacker Tony Jones to two-year contract extension

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 4, 2024 1:10 pm
1 min read
DT on the Bombers: Offseason outlook
It's a Winnipeg Blue Bombers offseason outlook with Derek Taylor. Which pending free agents will be back for the Blue and Gold as they turn their focus to the 2025 Grey Cup at home in Winnipeg – Nov 22, 2024
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American linebacker Tony Jones to a two-year contract extension, the CFL club announced Wednesday.

Jones was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

The six-foot-two, 235-pound player out of Texas Tech signed with the Blue Bombers on June 9 after being released by the Edmonton Elks during training camp.

He made his Blue Bomber debut in July in Saskatchewan as a reserve defender and then started the next 11 regular-season games — plus the Western Final and Grey Cup — at both weak-side and middle linebacker.

Jones finished third on the team with 60 total tackles (49 defence, 11 special teams), while adding an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble return.

He has 116 tackles over 31 career games with Edmonton and Winnipeg.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

