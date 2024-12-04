Blue Bombers sign linebacker Tony Jones to two-year contract extension

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American linebacker Tony Jones to a two-year contract extension, the CFL club announced Wednesday.

Jones was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

The six-foot-two, 235-pound player out of Texas Tech signed with the Blue Bombers on June 9 after being released by the Edmonton Elks during training camp.

He made his Blue Bomber debut in July in Saskatchewan as a reserve defender and then started the next 11 regular-season games — plus the Western Final and Grey Cup — at both weak-side and middle linebacker.

Jones finished third on the team with 60 total tackles (49 defence, 11 special teams), while adding an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble return.

He has 116 tackles over 31 career games with Edmonton and Winnipeg.

