Canada

$80M Lotto Max jackpot split between winners in 2 provinces

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted December 4, 2024 8:44 am
Click to play video: 'What Canadians should know if they win the lottery'
What Canadians should know if they win the lottery
WATCH: What Canadians should know if they win the lottery – Sep 27, 2023
Two lucky Canadians are walking away with $40 million each after splitting the $80 million Lotto Max prize Tuesday.

The winning tickets were sold in Quebec and Alberta, provincial lottery authorities say. Tuesday’s jackpot reached $80 million after going unclaimed in previous draws.

“The very first $80 million jackpot was partly won in Québec in September. We’re thrilled to learn that it was won here again,” said Isabelle Jean, executive vice-president and chief operating officer of lottery games at Loto-Québec, in a news release.

“What wonderful news just before the holidays!”

More Lotto Max prizes sold

Tuesday’s $80 million figure aside, there were an estimated 29 Maxmillion prizes, valued at $1 million each, up for grabs.

In Ontario, the provincial gaming authority said 664,790 Lotto Max tickets that were sold in province won prizes, which the biggest prizes including five $1-million Maxmillion tickets.

Click to play video: 'Retired gym teacher from Quebec wins $40 million with lucky lottery ticket'
Retired gym teacher from Quebec wins $40 million with lucky lottery ticket
The odd of winning the Lotto Max jackpot sit at one in 33,294,800, according to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation.

According to PlayNow, which is B.C.’s lottery corporation, the most commonly drawn numbers since the Lotto Max switched to 50 numbers are 7, 19, 22, 32, 28, 32,36 and 46.

That is a far cry from the numbers that people are selecting as the most common numbers played are 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 which was selected by an average of 45,057 for each draw over the last year.

The next Lotto Max draw will be held on Dec. 6, and will offer an estimated $33 million jackpot.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

