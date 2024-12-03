Menu

Greater Toronto Area residents could see first snowfall of season on Wednesday

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 3, 2024 6:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Winter weather wallops Canada with massive snowfalls, frigid temps'
Winter weather wallops Canada with massive snowfalls, frigid temps
WATCH: Winter weather wallops Canada with massive snowfalls, frigid temps
While cottage country and other areas of the province continue to dig out from massive recent snowfalls, the Greater Toronto Area is expected to see its first snowfall of the season on Wednesday.

Environment Canada has issued a weather travel advisory for the area which says Toronto and the surrounding regions could see snowfall accumulations of up to 5 cm.

The agency says that a low pressure system will cause snow to begin falling in the morning which is expected to taper off in the afternoon.

“Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly,” the statement reads. “There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas.”

Environment Canada has issued statements warning and advisories for a number of other parts of the province as some areas may see blowing snow while others could see between 5-10 cm.

Up in Muskoka, which saw heavy snowfall over the weekend, the agency is warning that the area could see between 2 and 5 cm of snow on Tuesday night and another 5-10 cm of snow on Wednesday.

Trending Now

This new snowfall will add to the 140 cm of snowfall which arrived in Gravenhurst earlier this week and the 125 cm which fell on neighbouring Bracebridge.

Those who live along the shores of Lake Erie between and including Niagara Falls and Norfolk County are also expected to see a heavy dose of snowfall on Wednesday.

Environment Canada says the area will see lake-effect snow squalls Tuesday night into Wednesday which could see total accumulations of between 10 and 15 cm with peak snowfall rates reaching rates of 2 to 5 cm an hour.

–with files from Global News’ Prisha Dev

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

