BC Lions hire Buck Pierce away from Winnipeg Blue Bombers as new head coach

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are in need of a new offensive coordinator after Buck Pierce was hired as the BC Lions’ new head coach.

The Lions named Pierce their 28th head coach in franchise history on Tuesday.

Pierce leaves the Bombers after spending the better part of the last 15 years with the organization, including the first four as their starting quarterback.

After his retirement as a player, he was first hired as the Bombers running backs coach before assuming the quarterbacks coach position only two years later.

The now 43-year-old replaced Paul LaPolice as offensive coordinator after their 2019 Grey Cup winning season. He held the job for the last four seasons with the Bombers offence ranked near the top of the CFL in three of those four years.

“Buck was a candidate we identified early in this process as someone ready to step in and lead our franchise,” said Lions general manager Ryan Rigmaiden in a media release.

“His track record in the Canadian Football League as both a player and a coach says it all. We are excited and proud to bring him back to the BC Lions as our 28th head coach.”

Pierce returns to the club that first brought him to the CFL back in 2005.

“I’m extremely excited and honoured to take this next step in my coaching career with the organization that originally brought me here nearly 20 years ago,” Pierce said in a media release.

“The building blocks are in place here and we look forward to getting to work as we strive to bring the Grey Cup back to British Columbia.”

Pierce spent 10 seasons on the Bombers coaching staff.

He replaces Rick Campbell who was fired back in November.