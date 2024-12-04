Halifax school call for ‘conversation’ after trans flag ripped down twice

Send this page to someone via email

Each year, during Trans Awareness Month, a private school in Halifax’s north end flies a flag at its doorstep as a show of support.

However, teachers and students at the Shambhala School were shocked to find out someone had torn it down a few weeks ago.

The incident was particularly upsetting because it was the second year in a row it had happened.

“The flag was actually ripped right off of the pole and just left on the ground,” said the school’s associate director, Noel McLellan.

“For that flag to spark … an expression of aggression towards that sign of solidarity was upsetting and kind of heartbreaking.”

Fellow teacher, Wesley Pitts, sits on the school’s Gender and Sexuality Alliance. He said staff quickly put the flag back up and used the incident as a teaching moment.

Story continues below advertisement

“You can knock us down, but we’re going to get right back up,” said Pitts.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“We had discussions about it with our students, and they all know that it’s someone else’s opinion. They have their thoughts and opinions on trans people, queer people, and it’s one of love and acceptance.”

The school didn’t report the hate crime to police, but would consider doing so if it happens again.

“We have a number of trans students here. It can really feel like an attack against people in particular and make them feel unsafe,” said McLellan.

Halifax Regional Police created a hate crimes unit in 2022, and since then, the number of crimes reported has risen steadily.

Between 2021 and 2023, the number of hate crimes investigated by the force rose from 13 to 112.

Incidents of hate also went up, from a total of three reported in 2021 to 306 in 2023.

In an email, an HRP spokesperson said the “significant” increase in numbers may be attributed to the unit’s creation.

“HRP recognizes that, for a number of reasons, hate crimes is one of the most under-reported types of crime,” wrote Const. Martin Cromwell.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have seen a significant increase in the number of reports received in recent years and believe that the establishment of the Hate Crimes Unit, increased training, and a focused effort on the collection of data in this area, have collectively played a primary role in this increase.”

Cromwell said police urge anyone who experiences intimidating or offensive behaviour to report it to HRP.

“Even if the investigation does not find criminal wrongdoing in that specific incident, it is important to have it on record as part of the collective effort to identify trends and prevent violence,” he said.

McLellan said the situation facing the LGBTQ2 community is made more difficult by high-profile celebrities and influential people who amplify ideas that further “phobia around trans people.”

To switch the conversation, staff at the school are opening up the dialogue — and would like to start a conversation with whoever tore down their flag.

“To have that conversation around, ‘Why do you feel the way you feel? Why is it an issue that there are trans people around us?'” said Pitts.