South Korea martial law: Canada, other countries urge caution to travellers

Canada and other countries are urging caution for travellers in South Korea after the country was briefly placed under martial law overnight Tuesday, sparking protests and democratic chaos.

Presisdent Yoon Suk Yeol made the martial law declaration Tuesday night, accusing the opposition that controls parliament of sympathizing with communist North Korea, and military troops soon descended on the National Assembly.

Outraged lawmakers voted to remove the decree hours later, and the government officially lifted the order Wednesday morning during a cabinet meeting to comply with South Korean law.

Protests continued in Seoul, however, with demonstrators calling for Yoon’s impeachment and arrest.

Canada updated its travel advice on Tuesday afternoon, urging those in the country to exercise caution, avoid demonstrations and large gatherings, monitor local media for the latest information, and to follow instructions from authorities, including curfew orders.

Canada did not change its overall risk level, however, saying travellers could still take normal security precautions.

Hyung-Gu Lynn, the AECL/KEPCO Chair in Korean Research at the University of British Columbia’s department of Asian studies, told Global News in an email that he expects mass demonstrations and protests to continue after martial law was lifted.

He said it will likely cause logistical and transportation challenges for tourists in Seoul, including areas surrounding the presidential offices and National Assembly.

Protests in the busy Sejong-daero street in downtown Seoul “will probably have the most impact on tourists because of its central location and proximity to multiple major tourist sites,” Lynn wrote.

The United States and United Kingdom also urged caution for residents who wish to travel to or are in the East Asian nation.

Those countries’ advisories are similar to Canada’s, telling travellers to avoid political demonstrations and follow instructions from local authorities. People are also advised to get appropriate travel insurance if they choose to travel as it should cover planned activities and expenses in an emergency.

“The situation remains fluid and U.S. citizens should anticipate potential disruptions,” the U.S. State Department wrote in a post on X.

The U.S. also said it was cancelling routine consular appointments for citizens and visa applicants scheduled for Wednesday.

At least three countries in the European Union have also provided similar guidance to travellers.

Bulgaria, Latvia and Ireland each urged residents to exercise vigilance and avoid areas where public demonstrations or large gatherings are taking place.

In its advisory, Latvia also stressed that persons who don’t comply with the various restrictions may be detained, searched and arrested.

—with files from Global News’ Sean Boynton, The Associated Press and Reuters