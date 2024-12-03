Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

World

Read the full text of South Korea’s martial law decree

By Staff Reuters
Posted December 3, 2024 10:25 am
People watch a TV screen showing South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's televised briefing at a bus terminal in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. View image in full screen
People watch a TV screen showing South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's televised briefing at a bus terminal in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law on Tuesday for the first time in the country since 1980.

Yoon’s declaration saw the president accuse the country’s opposition of controlling the parliament, sympathizing with North Korea and paralyzing the government with anti-state activities.

Here is the full text Reuters translation of the military decree:

“In order to protect liberal democracy from the threat of overthrowing the regime of the Republic of Korea by anti-state forces active within the Republic of Korea and to protect the safety of the people, the following is hereby declared throughout the Republic of Korea as of 23:00 on December 3, 2024:

1. All political activities, including the activities of the National Assembly, local councils, and political parties, political associations, rallies and demonstrations, are prohibited.

2. All acts that deny or attempt to overthrow the liberal democratic system are prohibited, and fake news, public opinion manipulation, and false propaganda are prohibited.

3. All media and publications are subject to the control of the Martial Law Command.

4. Strikes, work stoppages and rallies that incite social chaos are prohibited.

5. All medical personnel, including trainee doctors, who are on strike or have left the medical field must return to their jobs within 48 hours and work faithfully. Those who violate will be punished in accordance with the Martial Law.

6. Innocent ordinary citizens, excluding anti-state forces and other subversive forces, will be subject to measures to minimize inconvenience in their daily lives.

Violators of the above proclamation may be arrested, detained, and searched without a warrant in accordance with Article 9 of the Martial Law Act of the Republic of Korea (Special Measures Authority of the Martial Law Commander), and will be punished in accordance with Article 14 of the Martial Law Act (Penalties).

Martial Law Commander, Army General Park An-su, Tuesday, December 3, 2024.”

‘Very abnormal’: South Korea condemns North Korea for blowing up inter-Korean roads

Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Mark Heinrich

© 2024 Reuters

