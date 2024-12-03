Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

B.C. man accused in botched California murder plot

By Amy Judd & Alissa Thibault Global News
Posted December 3, 2024 12:33 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. man accused in botched California murder plot'
B.C. man accused in botched California murder plot
WATCH: Two Canadians, including a man from North Vancouver, are facing charges in California following an alleged murder plot that failed. As Alissa Thibault reports, police believe it was motivated by an obsession that one of the accused had with a woman he played online video games with.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

A North Vancouver man is facing multiple charges in connection with a failed murder plot in California.

Devin Vanderhoef, 25, is in custody in California and is being held on $4 million bail.

U.S. investigators allege he travelled to Monterrey County to find a woman he became obsessed with after meeting her through an online gaming platform.

Police claim Vanderhoef posed as a delivery man and went to the woman’s home. He then allegedly stabbed the woman’s boyfriend when he opened the door.

The woman then allegedly stabbed Vanderhoef who then strangled and stabbed the woman, according to U.S. investigators.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Vanderhoef and the woman’s boyfriend were hospitalized with serious injuries and the woman was treated for minor injuries.

Click to play video: 'Sentencing of man convicted of killing brothers in the Okanagan'
Sentencing of man convicted of killing brothers in the Okanagan
Trending Now

“During the course of these few years that they knew each other online, Mr. Vanderhoef became obsessed with our victim, obsessed to the point that he actually travelled to California and started following her once he got here to get to know her way of life,” Commander Andres Rosas with the Monterrey County Sheriff’s Office told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

Vanderhoef and another alleged co-conspirator, 25-year-old Darius Whyte from Ontario, have been charged with conspiracy to commit attempted murder.

Vanderhoef is also facing charges of attempted murder, burglary and stalking.

Both men have pleaded not guilty.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices