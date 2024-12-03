B.C. man accused in botched California murder plot

Send this page to someone via email

A North Vancouver man is facing multiple charges in connection with a failed murder plot in California.

Devin Vanderhoef, 25, is in custody in California and is being held on $4 million bail.

U.S. investigators allege he travelled to Monterrey County to find a woman he became obsessed with after meeting her through an online gaming platform.

Police claim Vanderhoef posed as a delivery man and went to the woman’s home. He then allegedly stabbed the woman’s boyfriend when he opened the door.

The woman then allegedly stabbed Vanderhoef who then strangled and stabbed the woman, according to U.S. investigators.

Vanderhoef and the woman’s boyfriend were hospitalized with serious injuries and the woman was treated for minor injuries.

“During the course of these few years that they knew each other online, Mr. Vanderhoef became obsessed with our victim, obsessed to the point that he actually travelled to California and started following her once he got here to get to know her way of life,” Commander Andres Rosas with the Monterrey County Sheriff’s Office told Global News.

Vanderhoef and another alleged co-conspirator, 25-year-old Darius Whyte from Ontario, have been charged with conspiracy to commit attempted murder.

Vanderhoef is also facing charges of attempted murder, burglary and stalking.

Both men have pleaded not guilty.