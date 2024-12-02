Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

‘Near zero visibility’: Drivers warned of dense fog on Lower Mainland roads

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 2, 2024 10:00 pm
1 min read
B.C. evening weather forecast: Dec. 2
Expect to see fog and cloud in some parts of the province. Senior meteorologist Kristi Gordon has the details in your Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, forecast for Metro Vancouver and British Columbia.
Drivers in the Lower Mainland are being warned to slow down and be extra vigilant thanks to “near zero visibility” due to foggy conditions.

Environment Canada issued the fog advisory Monday evening, covering Metro Vancouver and the western Fraser Valley.

It said a ridge of high pressure hovering over southern B.C. had created a conducive environment for “dense fog formation.”

Close call with concrete truck in thick fog captured on Port Mann Bridge
“Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility,” Environment Canada said.

“If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.”

Drivers are reminded that having daytime running on won’t activate their tail lights and that they should fully activate their headlights.

Environment Canada said the dense fog is expected to lift by late Tuesday morning.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

