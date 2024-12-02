‘Near zero visibility’: Drivers warned of dense fog on Lower Mainland roads

See more sharing options

Drivers in the Lower Mainland are being warned to slow down and be extra vigilant thanks to “near zero visibility” due to foggy conditions.

Environment Canada issued the fog advisory Monday evening, covering Metro Vancouver and the western Fraser Valley.

It said a ridge of high pressure hovering over southern B.C. had created a conducive environment for “dense fog formation.”

“Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility,” Environment Canada said.

“If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.”

Drivers are reminded that having daytime running on won’t activate their tail lights and that they should fully activate their headlights.

Environment Canada said the dense fog is expected to lift by late Tuesday morning.