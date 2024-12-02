Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Calgary police, tow trucks descend on Moraine Road NE, remove RVs

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted December 2, 2024 3:10 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'RV owners parked on Calgary street granted extension to stay'
RV owners parked on Calgary street granted extension to stay
WATCH (Sept. 20): A group of Calgarians living in RVs parked on Moraine Road are hopeful the city is coming up with a plan to find a permanent place for them to park their unique homes. As Meghan Cobb reports, they have been granted an extension and will have the chance to speak with the area councillor – Sep 19, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

The city of Calgary has made good on its threat to remove long-term residents of RVs parked along Moraine Road northeast.

The city moved in with police and tow trucks on the morning of Monday, Dec 2, 2024, and began towing away vehicles.

On Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, the city of Calgary put up no parking signs along Moraine Road northeast, and on Monday the city moved in with police and tow trucks to remove vehicles owned by long term residents of the area. View image in full screen
On Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, the city of Calgary put up no parking signs along Moraine Road northeast, and on Monday the city moved in with police and tow trucks to remove vehicles owned by long term residents of the area. Global News

“They came in full force, an army, a cops army, a parking authority, and a little contingent of tow trucks. They’re forcing us out, said Victor LaRock who has called the street home for a decade.

Story continues below advertisement
Victor LaRock, seen clearing snow from his RV before being forced by the city of Calgary to move it, says he's lived along Moraine Road northeast for more than a decade. View image in full screen
Victor LaRock, seen clearing snow from his RV before being forced by the city of Calgary to move it, says he’s lived along Moraine Road northeast for more than a decade. Global News

The fight over the growing number of motorhomes parked along Moraine Road in a northeast industrial area came to a head earlier this fall when the city dropped off notices telling residents they’d have to move.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

They were eventually given a one month reprieve, but those permits expired on Nov. 21, 2024.

On Sunday,  the city began putting up no-parking signs and on Monday the city started clearing the area of vehicles.

On Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, the city of Calgary began putting up 'no parking' signs along Moraine Road northeast before city crews moved in to remove them on Monday. View image in full screen
On Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, the city of Calgary began putting up ‘no parking’ signs along Moraine Road northeast before city crews moved in to remove them on Monday. Global News

“Right now what we’re doing is we’re going to move to a temporary staging spot,” said LaRock.

Story continues below advertisement

“Then we’re going to together find another location where we can set up a longer term setup like we had here.”

More to come….

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices