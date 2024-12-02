Calgary police, tow trucks descend on Moraine Road NE, remove RVs

Send this page to someone via email

The city of Calgary has made good on its threat to remove long-term residents of RVs parked along Moraine Road northeast.

The city moved in with police and tow trucks on the morning of Monday, Dec 2, 2024, and began towing away vehicles.

View image in full screen On Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, the city of Calgary put up no parking signs along Moraine Road northeast, and on Monday the city moved in with police and tow trucks to remove vehicles owned by long term residents of the area. Global News

“They came in full force, an army, a cops army, a parking authority, and a little contingent of tow trucks. They’re forcing us out, said Victor LaRock who has called the street home for a decade.

View image in full screen Victor LaRock, seen clearing snow from his RV before being forced by the city of Calgary to move it, says he’s lived along Moraine Road northeast for more than a decade. Global News

The fight over the growing number of motorhomes parked along Moraine Road in a northeast industrial area came to a head earlier this fall when the city dropped off notices telling residents they’d have to move.

They were eventually given a one month reprieve, but those permits expired on Nov. 21, 2024.

On Sunday, the city began putting up no-parking signs and on Monday the city started clearing the area of vehicles.

View image in full screen On Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, the city of Calgary began putting up ‘no parking’ signs along Moraine Road northeast before city crews moved in to remove them on Monday. Global News

“Right now what we’re doing is we’re going to move to a temporary staging spot,” said LaRock.

“Then we’re going to together find another location where we can set up a longer term setup like we had here.”

More to come….