Sports

NHL fines Edmonton Oilers’ Jeff Skinner for embellishment

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 2, 2024 1:27 pm
Edmonton Oilers centre Jeff Skinner (53) plays during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. View image in full screen
Edmonton Oilers forward Jeff Skinner (53) plays during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-George Walker IV
Edmonton Oilers forward Jeff Skinner has been fined US$2,000 for embellishment during a recent game against the New York Rangers, the NHL said Monday.

Skinner was issued a warning after a diving/embellishment incident in an Oct. 22 game against the Carolina Hurricanes, the league said.

His second citation, which triggered the fine, came in the second period of a 6-2 victory over the Rangers on Nov. 23.

Skinner was being followed by Rangers defenceman K’Andre Miller as he had the puck along the boards in the New York zone.

Skinner lost his footing and the puck despite minimal contact from Miller. The Oilers forward looked toward the referee as he got up but no penalty call was made on the play.

The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

