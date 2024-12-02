Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vancouver police shoot suspect involved in violent carjacking

By Amy Judd & Angela Jung Global News
Posted December 2, 2024 11:19 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Suspect in custody after Vancouver carjacking led to police involved shooting'
Suspect in custody after Vancouver carjacking led to police involved shooting
WATCH: A suspect in an alleged carjacking that spanned much of East Vancouver in the early hours of Sunday morning, is in custody. It ended with police shooting him in a residential neighbourhood. But as Angela Jung reports, there are key parts of the case that remain unresolved, including the suspect's identity.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating a police-involved shooting in East Vancouver early Sunday morning following a violent carjacking.

The initial carjacking happened near Main Street and Milross Avenue around 4 a.m.

Vancouver police said a stranger threatened a security guard with a knife and a broken glass bottle.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The suspect fled in a BMW, travelling to East 23rd and Slocan streets where police stopped him.

Officers fired shots, causing non-life-threatening injuries to the suspect, who was considered armed and dangerous police said.

“Under the Criminal Code of Canada, police officers, while in the lawful execution of their duties are authorized to use reasonable and necessary force to carry out those duties,” Sgt. Steve Addison with the Vancouver police said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“However, the Independent Investigations Office does have a responsibility as a civilian oversight authority to conduct an independent thorough investigation.”

Vancouver police said the suspect is in the hospital under police guard.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices