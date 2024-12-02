Vancouver police shoot suspect involved in violent carjacking

See more sharing options

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating a police-involved shooting in East Vancouver early Sunday morning following a violent carjacking.

The initial carjacking happened near Main Street and Milross Avenue around 4 a.m.

Vancouver police said a stranger threatened a security guard with a knife and a broken glass bottle.

The suspect fled in a BMW, travelling to East 23rd and Slocan streets where police stopped him.

Officers fired shots, causing non-life-threatening injuries to the suspect, who was considered armed and dangerous police said.

“Under the Criminal Code of Canada, police officers, while in the lawful execution of their duties are authorized to use reasonable and necessary force to carry out those duties,” Sgt. Steve Addison with the Vancouver police said.

“However, the Independent Investigations Office does have a responsibility as a civilian oversight authority to conduct an independent thorough investigation.”

Vancouver police said the suspect is in the hospital under police guard.