Canada

‘Reignite discussions’: Canada Post tables new framework as strike persists

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted December 1, 2024 3:31 pm
2 min read
Canada Post strike surpasses two weeks with no deal in sight
Canada Post says it has presented a new framework that it hopes will “reignite discussions” with the union representing 55,000 striking workers.

In a statement Sunday, the Crown corporation said the framework is “comprehensive” for reaching a negotiated agreement with the Canadian Union of Postal Workers, whose members walked off the job more than two weeks ago.

“The framework includes proposals to bring greater flexibility to the Corporation’s delivery model, while also demonstrating movement on other key issues,” Canada Post said.

“It is our hope that these proposals will reignite discussions and, together with the support of mediators, help the parties work toward final agreements.”

It added it will not be providing further details outside the negotiation process at this time.

Canada Post strike: Union files complaint after some employees receive layoff notice

The 55,000 workers walked off the job on Nov. 15 over wages and working conditions. The dispute reached a standstill Wednesday after the special mediator appointed by the federal government temporarily suspended his work.

Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon said the mediator had concluded the parties were too far apart to reach a deal on a new contract.

He urged both sides to “come back to the negotiating table with a greater sense of urgency” during a meeting with company and union leaders Wednesday evening, according to his office.

The Crown corporation said last month it lost $315 million before tax in the third quarter, larger than its $290-million loss a year earlier. The financial results put Canada Post on track for “another significant loss” in 2024, which would mark the seventh year in a row in the red.

On Thursday, Canada Post began laying off some striking postal workers — a move it said was temporary, but one the union called an “intimidation tactic.” The union has filed an unfair labour practice complaint with the Canada Industrial Relations Board.

As Canadians continue to go without their mail, Canada Post said it remains committed to “negotiating new collective agreements that will provide our employees and customers with the certainty they are looking for.”

— with files from Sean Boynton

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

