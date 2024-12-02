Winnipeg teen raises thousands of dollars for MS research

At only 17 years old, Marley Dacquel-Javate can fill a wall with his achievements, especially when it comes to fundraising for multiple sclerosis (MS).

In fact, he is one of Winnipeg’s “Winnipeg 150 Medal Recipients” for his work in the community.

But recognition is not his motivation.

“Knowing that I can help my mom and also other families in the same position… makes it important for me,” Dacquel-Javate said. His mom, Marielle Dacquel-Javate, was diagnosed with MS when he was five years old.

“I just remember it being kind of like, scary. I didn’t know what MS was at the time,” he said. “I knew my mom would be needing more help from me from that point on.”

It was a significant time of change for the family, in particular for Marielle as a single parent.

“The number one worry I had was, ‘How am I supposed to be a mom?'” she said. “The worries just stemmed from like, ‘How can I do this? How can I work while I take care of him and then take care of myself?'”

As her MS progressed, and she eventually come to rely on a cane and scooter, Marielle said those worries were topped off with a series of ‘what-ifs,’ and watching Marley worry about her.

“At one point, we were sad every day,” she said. “Every time he heard a bang when I fell, first thing I would hear from him is, ‘Mom, are you okay?’ You know, every morning it’s like, ‘Mom, are you hungry?'”

MS Canada describes multiple sclerosis as a neurological disease with symptoms including extreme fatigue, weakness, vision problems and impaired sensation, among others.

The organization said about 12 Canadians are diagnosed with the disease every day. There is no cure.

“We’re really focused on fundraising for research,” said Andrea McCulloch, MS Canada’s director of community engagement. “It’s so important to look forward… There’s lots we don’t know about MS yet. It’s a very complicated disease.”

So far, Marley has raised $19,000 for MS research through bake sales, flag football tournaments and MS Canada events over the last two years.

“Awareness is one of the most really important things I can do to fight back against MS,” the honour roll student said, adding that he is hoping to start something of a chain reaction among his peers.

“It can be difficult fundraising and volunteering. But, you know, once you get it started, it’ll just keep getting easier and easier. And the more people you get involved, it’ll just get easier and you’ll be able to raise more with it, do more, and it’ll just create more positive change within the community,”Marley continued.

“Volunteering isn’t just like a selfless act. You’ll have something to gain from it. I think that’s what students should really know. They should start getting involved wherever they can in the community.”

While he is soon to graduate, Marley hopes to raise another $10,000 before the end of the school year, part of which come from his work as a team captain for MS Walk.

Marielle beams when looks at her son’s efforts. “I’m proud. Like, I don’t even know if there’s a stronger word than proud, but if there is one, man, that’s what I am,” she said, adding their involvement in the MS community has been empowering.

“I’ve stopped with the what-ifs. You know, I think the mindset that my children I have is much healthier. Before I was filled with a lot of worry, but connecting with other people definitely provides hope and happiness and excitement.

“And, what’s great is people don’t pity us when they hear our story. They’re inspired and they’re empowered. And that’s the number one thing I need. I don’t need people to feel sorry for me because we got it now. Now, it’s our turn to teach other people and empower them so that they can learn skills and empower other people.

“That that is our number one goal. That domino effect.”