Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Clareview Recreation Centre hits milestone as rec centre useage grows in Edmonton

By Kabi Moulitharan Global News
Posted December 1, 2024 11:11 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Use for Edmonton recreation centres grows'
Use for Edmonton recreation centres grows
WATCH ABOVE: It was 10 years ago when the Clareview Recreation Centre opened to the public. The celebration comes as Edmonton is experiencing a fast population growth, which raises questions about the best way for the city to keep up with demand. Kabi Moulitharan explains.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

The City of Edmonton is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Clareview Recreation Centre.

Christine Belter, supervisor of operations and site coordination at Clareview, says the facility has become popular will residents in the northeast part of Edmonton for it’s features and programming.

Those includes an eight-lane, 25-metre fitness pool, seven multi-purpose rooms, Olympic and NHL-sized arenas, an indoor track, fitness centre, multi-cultural centre for new immigrant organizations, a library in partnership with Edmonton Public Libraries, and a daycare in partnership with YMCA.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Recreation centres and community hubs play an important role in the development of these human connections and getting out and about to improve our health and wellbeing,” Belter said as she addressed a crowd of spectators at the celebration.

The celebration comes as rec centre use across Edmonton on the rise. According to the city, the number of visits at all recreation and leisure centres in Edmonton jumped from 4.86 million in 2023 to 5.16 million in 2024.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Mayor Amarjeet Sohi attributed the increase in people using services to accessible and equitable programs the city offers, such as the Leisure Access Program (LAP). LAP allows eligible Edmontonians to use city-owned recreation facilities for free or at a reduced cost.

Watch the video at the top of the page to learn more.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices