Clareview Recreation Centre hits milestone as rec centre useage grows in Edmonton

The City of Edmonton is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Clareview Recreation Centre.

Christine Belter, supervisor of operations and site coordination at Clareview, says the facility has become popular will residents in the northeast part of Edmonton for it’s features and programming.

Those includes an eight-lane, 25-metre fitness pool, seven multi-purpose rooms, Olympic and NHL-sized arenas, an indoor track, fitness centre, multi-cultural centre for new immigrant organizations, a library in partnership with Edmonton Public Libraries, and a daycare in partnership with YMCA.

“Recreation centres and community hubs play an important role in the development of these human connections and getting out and about to improve our health and wellbeing,” Belter said as she addressed a crowd of spectators at the celebration.

The celebration comes as rec centre use across Edmonton on the rise. According to the city, the number of visits at all recreation and leisure centres in Edmonton jumped from 4.86 million in 2023 to 5.16 million in 2024.

Mayor Amarjeet Sohi attributed the increase in people using services to accessible and equitable programs the city offers, such as the Leisure Access Program (LAP). LAP allows eligible Edmontonians to use city-owned recreation facilities for free or at a reduced cost.

