Electronic monitoring program expands throughout Manitoba: justice minister

The Manitoba government says it’s expanding its electronic monitoring program to rural communities after a successful launch in Winnipeg this summer.

The program, justice minister Matt Wiebe said, tracks offenders through a GPS-enabled ankle monitor, and notifies survivors of intimate partner violence if their alleged abuser has breached conditions.

The GPS technology is also outfitted with audio, voice and vibration commands, meaning law enforcement can communicate with offenders in real-time if a breach in their court-ordered conditions — which could include something as basic as staying a certain distance away from a particular location — takes place.

“Our government is moving forward to expand the program to rural communities as part of our public safety strategy as we know crime is impacting families across Manitoba,” the minister announced Friday.

“We’re also moving to ensuring women, girls and gender-diverse people throughout the province are better protected from their abusers by expanding the monitoring program to include cases of intimate partner violence.

“This tool will help support survivors, build safer communities and help prevent future crime.”

The program’s wide expansion across the province is set to cover communities including Brandon, Steinbach, Selkirk, Portage la Prairie, Carman, Winkler, Morden, Souris, Dauphin and Virden, among many others.

With a price tag of $2.9 million over two years, the province has the option to continue after that point if the program has proven successful.

The Manitoba Association of Women’s Shelters applauded the move Friday, calling the initiative an important stride forward in keeping women safe.

“The introduction of the electronic monitoring program marks a significant step in addressing the escalation in the levels of violence we are seeing across Manitoba,” said Manitoba Association of Shelter Workers’ Sue Muvingi.

“These initiatives offer women greater agency in safeguarding their well-being, while ensuring that perpetrators are held accountable.

“By combining technology with proactive enforcement, we take a step toward building a society where women can live without fear and where the justice system upholds their fundamental right to safety and dignity.”