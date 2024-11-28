Regina’s Globe Theatre returns with Peter Pan after nearly 5 years

Send this page to someone via email

It’s one of the most historic theatres in Canada.

And after nearly five years of construction, people from across the province will return to Regina’s Globe Theatre.

This week, the Globe will begin performances of Peter Pan in their newly-renovated theatre in the round.

“This classic story, with a new script reimagined by the incredible Canadian team at Bad Hats Theatre, invites you on an adventure to Neverland with Wendy, Peter, Tinkerbell, Captain Hook, Mr. Smee and all the beloved characters you know (or believe you know!),” the Globe Theatre outlined.

The theatre is one of the only fixed theatre-in-the-round-style theatres in North America.

More than $45 million later, the Globe Theatre has gone through major renovations for both the cast and crew and audience experience.

The Globe Theatre said there will be more seats around the stage, and the seats will have a better overall view of the stage no matter which seat you are in.

View image in full screen Construction on Regina’s Globe Theatre is nearly complete. Dave Parsons / Global News

A new catwalk above the stage will let production crews hang lights or other props. A trap room below lets actors sink into or emerge from the stage during performances.

Peter Pan director Judy Wensel said the new space is amazing to use and provides so much more creative potential.

“The backstage space which of course no audience member ever sees, but it’s a huge part of building and supporting what’s happening on stage,” Wensel explained. “The space is ‘chefs kiss’ with what we are able to accomplish.”

And while shows might be back, construction isn’t fully complete just yet.

View image in full screen The new theatre will have the same number of seats as the old theater. Dave Parsons / Global News

While the stage and lobby are ready to go, work is expected to be fully complete sometime in 2025, ahead of the Globe’s 60-year anniversary in 2026.

For Dean Stockdale, who plays Peter Pan in the upcoming show, being part of the new Globe Theatre era is a huge honour.

“It really is a magnificent space,” Stockdale said after performing a sneak preview of one scene.

“I’ve never had the chance to do theater in the round before, so it’s a challenge. And I’m an actor, so I love a challenge. It’s very exciting.”

To play the title character is a dream come true.

“I am from Saskatchewan, and this is my first time playing a titular character in Saskatchewan and this is my first time at the Globe,” Stockdale said.

“It being the first show in over four years is also huge. It’s nerve-wracking, but mostly I’m just excited for people to see it.”

Peter Pan runs Nov. 27 to Dec. 22, with Women of the Fur Trade, Steel Magnolias, and Bring it On: The Musical all scheduled for performances in 2025.