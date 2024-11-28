Menu

Crime

Teenager faces upgraded murder charge in death of 15-year-old boy in Ontario

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 28, 2024 1:06 pm
1 min read
An OPP badge on the sleeve of a uniform. View image in full screen
Provincial police say a 16-year-old is facing an upgraded murder charge in the death of a 15-year-old boy in eastern Ontario last month. An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. Spencer Colby/ The Canadian Press
Provincial police say a 16-year-old is now facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of a 15-year-old boy in eastern Ontario last month.

Lanark County OPP say they were called to the scene in Perth, Ont., on Oct. 25 where they found one teen dead, and another was arrested at a nearby home.

They say a 16-year-old was initially charged with second-degree murder, but the charge has since been upgraded to first-degree murder.

OPP say they cannot provide details on evidence or possible motives in the case, and urge the public to refrain from spreading “unverified and potentially misleading” information.

They say the accused remains in custody and is scheduled to attend a bail hearing on Thursday.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact investigators.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

