Environment

Guilbeault calls Alberta premier’s pledge to take over ownership of emissions data ‘irresponsible’

By Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted November 27, 2024 2:47 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Smith takes aim at federal government’s proposed emissions cap'
Smith takes aim at federal government’s proposed emissions cap
WATCH ABOVE (From Nov. 26, 2024): Premier Danielle Smith says Alberta is looking at a number of options to challenge the proposed federal greenhouse gas emissions cap. Morgan Black reports.
Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says Alberta’s plan to make greenhouse gas emissions data the property of the provincial government could lead to oil and gas companies breaking federal laws.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s plan is one of many steps she says her government will take to challenge the federal Liberal government’s proposed emissions cap when or if it comes into force.

She says the emissions cap is unconstitutional and harmful to Alberta, and one way she wants to protect oil companies is by taking over the responsibility of emissions reporting to the federal government.

Guilbeault says Smith is being “highly irresponsible.”

He says if individual oil and gas companies stop reporting their emissions data, it would be against the law.

Smith says the Alberta government would still share emissions data with Ottawa, but says the data she would share would represent the entire industry’s emissions and not those of individual companies.

Click to play video: 'Oil and gas emissions cap straining feds’ relationship with Alberta'
Oil and gas emissions cap straining feds’ relationship with Alberta
© 2024 The Canadian Press

