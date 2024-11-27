Guilbeault calls Alberta premier’s pledge to take over ownership of emissions data ‘irresponsible’

Send this page to someone via email

Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says Alberta’s plan to make greenhouse gas emissions data the property of the provincial government could lead to oil and gas companies breaking federal laws.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s plan is one of many steps she says her government will take to challenge the federal Liberal government’s proposed emissions cap when or if it comes into force.

She says the emissions cap is unconstitutional and harmful to Alberta, and one way she wants to protect oil companies is by taking over the responsibility of emissions reporting to the federal government.

Guilbeault says Smith is being “highly irresponsible.”

He says if individual oil and gas companies stop reporting their emissions data, it would be against the law.

Smith says the Alberta government would still share emissions data with Ottawa, but says the data she would share would represent the entire industry’s emissions and not those of individual companies.