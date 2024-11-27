Quebec premier says he’s ‘open’ to possibility of Quebec constitution by 2026

Send this page to someone via email

A committee appointed by the Quebec government has recommended the province adopt its own constitution and take other steps to boost its autonomy.

Premier François Legault says he’s open to the possibility of a Quebec constitution before the next provincial election in 2026, but he won’t make promises.

The committee’s report includes 42 recommendations, including that Quebec modernize its laws to remove references to the monarchy and that the province negotiate an agreement with the federal government on asylum seekers.

The Opposition Liberals passed a motion in favour of a Quebec constitution at their convention earlier this month.

But Charles Breton of the Institute for Research on Public Policy says it’s difficult to craft a constitution and it’s unlikely to happen soon.

Legault announced the committee in June, in what many saw as a bid to please his nationalist base, as his party lagged in the polls behind the sovereigntist Parti Québécois.