Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec premier says he’s ‘open’ to possibility of Quebec constitution by 2026

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 27, 2024 2:21 pm
1 min read
Quebec Premier François Legault responds to the Opposition during question period, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, at the legislature in Quebec City. View image in full screen
Quebec Premier François Legault responds to the Opposition during question period. Jacques Boissinot/ The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

A committee appointed by the Quebec government has recommended the province adopt its own constitution and take other steps to boost its autonomy.

Premier François Legault says he’s open to the possibility of a Quebec constitution before the next provincial election in 2026, but he won’t make promises.

The committee’s report includes 42 recommendations, including that Quebec modernize its laws to remove references to the monarchy and that the province negotiate an agreement with the federal government on asylum seekers.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Opposition Liberals passed a motion in favour of a Quebec constitution at their convention earlier this month.

Trending Now

But Charles Breton of the Institute for Research on Public Policy says it’s difficult to craft a constitution and it’s unlikely to happen soon.

Legault announced the committee in June, in what many saw as a bid to please his nationalist base, as his party lagged in the polls behind the sovereigntist Parti Québécois.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices