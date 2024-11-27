Menu

Canada

Creator of Gastown’s famous steam clock dies at 84

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 27, 2024 12:58 pm
The creator of one of Vancouver’s most popular tourist attractions has died. Raymond Saunders built the famous Gastown Steam Clock in 1977, along with other outdoor clocks around the province.
The creator of one of Vancouver’s most popular tourist attractions has died.

Raymond Saunders had a lifelong passion for timepieces but his most famous invention dates back to 1977 — the Gastown Steam Clock.

It was one of several steam clocks he built over the years.

Saunders serviced outdoor clocks around the province for more than four decades.

In an interview with Global News in 2013, Saunders said there was nothing better than restoring a family heirloom.

Saunders was 84 years old.

