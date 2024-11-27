Creator of Gastown’s famous steam clock dies at 84

See more sharing options

The creator of one of Vancouver’s most popular tourist attractions has died.

Raymond Saunders had a lifelong passion for timepieces but his most famous invention dates back to 1977 — the Gastown Steam Clock.

It was one of several steam clocks he built over the years.

Saunders serviced outdoor clocks around the province for more than four decades.

In an interview with Global News in 2013, Saunders said there was nothing better than restoring a family heirloom.

Saunders was 84 years old.