Creator of Gastown’s famous steam clock dies at 84

The creator of one of Vancouver’s most popular tourist attractions has died.
Raymond Saunders had a lifelong passion for timepieces but his most famous invention dates back to 1977 — the Gastown Steam Clock.
Get daily National news
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
It was one of several steam clocks he built over the years.
Saunders serviced outdoor clocks around the province for more than four decades.
Trending Now
In an interview with Global News in 2013, Saunders said there was nothing better than restoring a family heirloom.
Saunders was 84 years old.
- David Eby’s cabinet meets for the 1st time with proposed tariff on the agenda
- Hiker found alive after missing for weeks in B.C.’s Northern Rocky Mountains
- Hundreds turn out to speak as Vancouver mulls gas heating ban for new homes
- Henry cautions about ponds, petting zoos as source of B.C. bird flu case remains a mystery
Comments