Kingston police investigate extensive damage at former KCVI site

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police are investigating significant vandalism at the former Kingston Collegiate and Vocational Institute (KCVI) site at 235 Frontenac St.

On Saturday around 3:10 a.m., Kingston Fire and Rescue responded to a fire alarm at the location. Upon arrival, firefighters found extensive flooding caused by cut pipes, leading to water pouring onto floors, ceilings and stairwells. Additional damage included smashed windows and display cases, reportedly hit with thrown objects.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police were contacted by Kingston Fire and Rescue and have since launched a mischief investigation. Authorities are requesting residents in the area review doorbell or security camera footage for activity between 10 p.m. on Friday and 3 a.m. on Saturday, focusing on individuals approaching the school.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Const. Ashley Knapp at aknapp@kingstonpolice.ca. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Kingston police at 613-549-4660 ext. 0.