Crime

Kingston police investigate extensive damage at former KCVI site

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted November 27, 2024 10:01 am
Police are investigating major vandalism at Kingston’s former KCVI site. Extensive flooding and damage were discovered. View image in full screen
Police are investigating major vandalism at Kingston’s former KCVI site. Extensive flooding and damage were discovered. Global News File
Kingston police are investigating significant vandalism at the former Kingston Collegiate and Vocational Institute (KCVI) site at 235 Frontenac St.

On Saturday around 3:10 a.m., Kingston Fire and Rescue responded to a fire alarm at the location. Upon arrival, firefighters found extensive flooding caused by cut pipes, leading to water pouring onto floors, ceilings and stairwells. Additional damage included smashed windows and display cases, reportedly hit with thrown objects.

Police were contacted by Kingston Fire and Rescue and have since launched a mischief investigation. Authorities are requesting residents in the area review doorbell or security camera footage for activity between 10 p.m. on Friday and 3 a.m. on Saturday, focusing on individuals approaching the school.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Const. Ashley Knapp at aknapp@kingstonpolice.ca. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Kingston police at 613-549-4660 ext. 0.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

