Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Calgary city councillor Richard Pootmans steps down, effective immediately

By Adam MacVicar Global News
Posted November 26, 2024 8:08 pm
1 min read
Calgary Ward 6 Councillor Richard Pootmans steps down
WATCH: Calgary Ward 6 Councillor Richard Pootmans is stepping down from city council siting personal and family reasons. Ina Sidhu reports.
Ward 6 Coun. Richard Pootmans is stepping down as his role as city councillor effective immediately, council learned during its meeting late Tuesday.

The announcement was made by the City of Calgary’s chief administrative officer, David Duckworth, after a lengthy closed-door session with council labelled as a ‘personnel matter’ on the agenda.

“Today, I received written notice from Coun. Pootmans that he is stepping down as Ward 6 councillor for personal and family reasons,” Duckworth said. “Under the Municipal Government Act, this notice is effective immediately.”

Duckworth thanked Pootmans for his “dedication and service to his ward” on behalf of city administration.”

Pootmans was notably absent from council chambers during Tuesday’s meeting.

In a statement released moments later, Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said she wanted to assure Ward 6 residents that they “will continue to be well-represented during this period of transition.”

“Details of how we will ensure uninterrupted representation are currently being finalized and will be shared with residents soon,” the statement said.

Pootmans was elected to represent Ward 6 in the 2021 municipal election, however, he served in the role for two terms between 2010 and 2017.

Prior to entering politics, Pootmans worked for 28 years in the private sector as well as six years with Calgary Economic Development.

Several councillors appeared visibly emotional during the announcement Tuesday.

“He is a friend, a colleague, and whilst I don’t know the particulars of the situation, I’d like to offer my support to him in any way that I can and I’m sure all of council feels the same way,” Ward 10 Coun. Andre Chabot said.

“It was an honour and a pleasure to work alongside him.”

“It is with great sadness and a lot of disappointment to know I’m not going to be working with my buddy anymore,” Ward 14 Coun. Peter Demong said.

More to come… 

