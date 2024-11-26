A lookahead at the City of Saskatoon’s 2025 budget

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Saskatoon says the 2025 budget will focus on record investments in core services like transportation, public safety and community support.

During 2024 deliberations, council approved a property tax increase of 6.04 per cent for 2024 and 5.6 per cent for 2025.

The city is now looking at $748,900 in additional investment to the 2025 original plan — meaning a revised property tax increase of 5.8 per cent.

