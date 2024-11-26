Menu

Economy

A lookahead at the City of Saskatoon’s 2025 budget

By Nicole Healey Global News
Posted November 26, 2024 6:19 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'A lookahead at the City of Saskatoon’s 2025 Budget'
A lookahead at the City of Saskatoon’s 2025 Budget
WATCH: Deliberations on the Saskatoon 2025 budget will soon begin. Global's Nicole Healey take us through a preview of what could be expected this year, including how much property taxes could go up by.
The City of Saskatoon says the 2025 budget will focus on record investments in core services like transportation, public safety and community support.

During 2024 deliberations, council approved a property tax increase of 6.04 per cent for 2024 and 5.6 per cent for 2025.

The city is now looking at $748,900 in additional investment to the 2025 original plan — meaning a revised property tax increase of 5.8 per cent.

Check out the video above to find out what these additional funds could go towards.

