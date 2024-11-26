How to safely enjoy the holiday cheer and beer

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The holidays often lead to over-indulgence. There’s lots of food, festive parties and, of course, holiday cheer in the form of cocktails.

For some, celebrating the season with alcohol is a longstanding tradition.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Whether you’re hosting or attending a holiday party, experts warn against excessive consumption and peer pressure

Global News’ Moosa Imran brings us more ways to have fun responsibly.

Watch the video at the top of the page for the full story.