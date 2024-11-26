Menu

Canada

How to safely enjoy the holiday cheer and beer

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted November 26, 2024 6:06 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'How to safely enjoy the holiday cheer and beer'
How to safely enjoy the holiday cheer and beer
WATCH: With the holiday season upon us, cheer is plentiful and sometimes, so are the beverages. What do you need to know ahead of Christmas and New Years?
The holidays often lead to over-indulgence. There’s lots of food, festive parties and, of course, holiday cheer in the form of cocktails.

For some, celebrating the season with alcohol is a longstanding tradition.

Whether you’re hosting or attending a holiday party, experts warn against excessive consumption and peer pressure

Global News’ Moosa Imran brings us more ways to have fun responsibly.

Watch the video at the top of the page for the full story.

