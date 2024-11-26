Henry cautions about ponds, petting zoos as source of B.C. bird flu case remains a mystery

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbians are being urged to keep their pets away from ponds as health officials work to solve the mystery of how a teenager contracted H5N1 avian influenza.

At a Tuesday briefing, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said genome sequencing had determined the youth was ill with the same strain of the virus that has been affecting wild birds and poultry farms in B.C.

The closest match on file was to two geese in the Fraser Valley that tested positive for the virus in October Henry said.

The teen remains in critical condition in BC Children’s Hospital, and Henry said an extensive investigation had yet to find a possible source or any other cases.

But she said the virus can be known to survive in the water where wild birds spend time, particularly at this time of year when they are migrating through the area.

Pet owners are being reminded not only to keep their animals away from sick or dead birds, but to also keep them out of the water.

“We know that ponds that have ducks and geese in them right now can have virus in the water that lasts for sometime because of the droppings and the feces in the water,” she said.

Henry also urged people not to handle poultry, ducks or geese at petting zoos.

“Some of these farm visits where chickens are handled by young people, this is not the time to do that,” she said.

Anyone who comes into contact with bird droppings is also being advised to ensure they’ve properly washed their hands.

Henry is also urging people to get their flu shot this year, which she said some research suggests may provide partial protection against avian influenza.

Human infection with avian influenza is rare and usually occurs after close contact with infected birds, other infected animals or highly-contaminated environments.