Health

Henry cautions about ponds, petting zoos as source of B.C. bird flu case remains a mystery

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 26, 2024 9:47 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. teen remains in critical condition with H5N1 avian flu'
B.C. teen remains in critical condition with H5N1 avian flu
WATCH: A B.C. teen who contracted avian flu weeks ago is expected to recover, although they remain in critical condition. The province's top doctor says no one else has come down with the virus, but as Kylie Stanton reports, experts say they may never know how it was contracted.
British Columbians are being urged to keep their pets away from ponds as health officials work to solve the mystery of how a teenager contracted H5N1 avian influenza.

At a Tuesday briefing, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said genome sequencing had determined the youth was ill with the same strain of the virus that has been affecting wild birds and poultry farms in B.C.

Click to play video: 'Uncertainty remains over how B.C. teen contracted H5N1 avian flu'
Uncertainty remains over how B.C. teen contracted H5N1 avian flu

The closest match on file was to two geese in the Fraser Valley that tested positive for the virus in October Henry said.

The teen remains in critical condition in BC Children’s Hospital, and Henry said an extensive investigation had yet to find a possible source or any other cases.

But she said the virus can be known to survive in the water where wild birds spend time, particularly at this time of year when they are migrating through the area.

Pet owners are being reminded not only to keep their animals away from sick or dead birds, but to also keep them out of the water.

“We know that ponds that have ducks and geese in them right now can have virus in the water that lasts for sometime because of the droppings and the feces in the water,” she said.

Henry also urged people not to handle poultry, ducks or geese at petting zoos.

Click to play video: 'B.C. teen remains in Children’s Hospital with H5N1 avian flu'
B.C. teen remains in Children’s Hospital with H5N1 avian flu

“Some of these farm visits where chickens are handled by young people, this is not the time to do that,” she said.

Anyone who comes into contact with bird droppings is also being advised to ensure they’ve properly washed their hands.

Henry is also urging people to get their flu shot this year, which she said some research suggests may provide partial protection against avian influenza.

Human infection with avian influenza is rare and usually occurs after close contact with infected birds, other infected animals or highly-contaminated environments.

