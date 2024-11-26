Ontario teen accused of attacking youth with an axe

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Durham regional police have arrested a 15-year-old boy after another youth was attacked with an axe over the weekend.

On Saturday, around 7:55 p.m., police say members of West Division responded to the area of Liverpool Road and Kingston Road in Pickering for a disturbance call involving multiple teenagers.

Police say the large group of teens had left before they arrived, but officers found a youth who had been struck by an axe.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The suspected had also fled before police arrived.

The victim was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious injuries.

On Monday, police executed a search warrant at the house of the suspect.

The suspect, a 15-year-old boy, was arrested without incident, and clothing was seized, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

The teen from Pickering is charged with aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon and possessing a weapon for committing an offence.

He was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Const. Baumgartner of the West Division Criminal Investigations Branch at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2526.