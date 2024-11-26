Menu

Crime

Ontario teen accused of attacking youth with an axe

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted November 26, 2024 1:28 pm
1 min read
A teen from Pickering is charged with aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon and possessing a weapon for committing an offence. View image in full screen
A teen from Pickering is charged with aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon and possessing a weapon for committing an offence. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives
Durham regional police have arrested a 15-year-old boy after another youth was attacked with an axe over the weekend.

On Saturday, around 7:55 p.m., police say members of West Division responded to the area of Liverpool Road and Kingston Road in Pickering for a disturbance call involving multiple teenagers.

Police say the large group of teens had left before they arrived, but officers found a youth who had been struck by an axe.

The suspected had also fled before police arrived.

The victim was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious injuries.

On Monday, police executed a search warrant at the house of the suspect.

The suspect, a 15-year-old boy, was arrested without incident, and clothing was seized, police say.

The teen from Pickering is charged with aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon and possessing a weapon for committing an offence.

He was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Const. Baumgartner of the West Division Criminal Investigations Branch at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2526.

