Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Saskatoon in cleanup mode as snow pounds the city

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted November 25, 2024 4:52 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon in cleanup mode as snow pounds the city'
Saskatoon in cleanup mode as snow pounds the city
Saskatoon road crews have been busier than Santa Claus on Christmas Eve after 25 centimetres of snow blanketed the city over the weekend.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Saskatoon road crews have been busier than Santa Claus on Christmas Eve after 25 centimetres of snow blanketed the city over the weekend.

The blast of snow has led school districts and some businesses to call it a snow day and shut their doors.

Both Saskatoon public and Catholic schools closed Monday while city crews worked to clear the streets.

And while schools like Sask. Polytechnic and the University of Saskatchewan stayed open, that doesn’t mean getting there has been easy.

“Yes (classes should be cancelled) but I’m from out in the country, so it doesn’t matter much for me. I know how to drive in these conditions,” student Hunter Ukrainetz said.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon schools shut their doors Monday as snow fills the streets'
Saskatoon schools shut their doors Monday as snow fills the streets

Other students Global News spoke to said with finals approaching, it is understandable why some classes were not cancelled but it would be nice if there were an online option.

Story continues below advertisement

Classes are expected to resume Tuesday for the public and Catholic school divisions.

Trending Now
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

When it comes to the roads being cleared, as of Monday morning the City of Saskatoon said all high-speed and high-traffic roads are cleared.

Now close to 40 graters are focusing on transit routes, school zones and neighbourhood connectors.

The city said they hope to have all priority roads completed by Thursday morning.

As of now, the city has not laid out a plan for residential streets.

“We are looking at the option that will allow us to restore mobility on local streets where and when required,” Goran Saric, the Saskatoon director of roadways fleet and support, said.

“That means we will continue assessing local streets and if there is mobility or safety concerns that needs to be addressed in a certain area we’ll mobilize our resources and send them to that area.”

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices