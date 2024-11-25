Saskatoon in cleanup mode as snow pounds the city

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon road crews have been busier than Santa Claus on Christmas Eve after 25 centimetres of snow blanketed the city over the weekend.

The blast of snow has led school districts and some businesses to call it a snow day and shut their doors.

Both Saskatoon public and Catholic schools closed Monday while city crews worked to clear the streets.

And while schools like Sask. Polytechnic and the University of Saskatchewan stayed open, that doesn’t mean getting there has been easy.

“Yes (classes should be cancelled) but I’m from out in the country, so it doesn’t matter much for me. I know how to drive in these conditions,” student Hunter Ukrainetz said.

Other students Global News spoke to said with finals approaching, it is understandable why some classes were not cancelled but it would be nice if there were an online option.

Classes are expected to resume Tuesday for the public and Catholic school divisions.

When it comes to the roads being cleared, as of Monday morning the City of Saskatoon said all high-speed and high-traffic roads are cleared.

Now close to 40 graters are focusing on transit routes, school zones and neighbourhood connectors.

The city said they hope to have all priority roads completed by Thursday morning.

As of now, the city has not laid out a plan for residential streets.

“We are looking at the option that will allow us to restore mobility on local streets where and when required,” Goran Saric, the Saskatoon director of roadways fleet and support, said.

“That means we will continue assessing local streets and if there is mobility or safety concerns that needs to be addressed in a certain area we’ll mobilize our resources and send them to that area.”