Crime

Manitoba RCMP looking for missing vehicle in human remains investigation

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 25, 2024 2:31 pm
1 min read
Manitoba RCMP are reaching out to the public with a new wrinkle in the investigation into unidentified human remains discovered last week.

Officers were called to an address off Highway 7 in the RM of Rockwood last Thursday, where the remains were found. The person’s death continues to be treated as suspicious, police say.

After an extensive search of the area, investigators are now looking for information about a vehicle that is believed to have been removed from the property in the last month. It’s described as a grey 2007 Saturn Ion, with a Manitoba licence plate reading HGL 773.

Anyone with information about the missing vehicle, or information related to the suspicious death, is asked to contact the Stonewall RCMP at 204-467-5591. Tip can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

