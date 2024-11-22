Human remains found in RM of Rockwood: Manitoba RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say human remains were found Thursday morning near an RM of Rockwood home.

Officers were called to the scene, at an address off Highway 7, around 8:45 a.m. The death of the unidentified person is being treated as suspicious, and believed to have happened within the last month, police said.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The area was secured by police and remains under investigation by the Stonewall detachment, the RCMP’s major crime services, and forensic identification services while they await the results of an autopsy.