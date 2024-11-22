Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Human remains found in RM of Rockwood: Manitoba RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 22, 2024 11:46 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Manitoba RCMP officers to be outfitted with bodycams starting Friday'
Manitoba RCMP officers to be outfitted with bodycams starting Friday
RELATED: Manitoba RCMP say officers are set to begin wearing body cameras as soon as Friday, when Mounties in Steinbach will be the first in the province to be outfitted with the new gear. Daisy Woelk reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitoba RCMP say human remains were found Thursday morning near an RM of Rockwood home.

Officers were called to the scene, at an address off Highway 7, around 8:45 a.m. The death of the unidentified person is being treated as suspicious, and believed to have happened within the last month, police said.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The area was secured by police and remains under investigation by the Stonewall detachment, the RCMP’s major crime services, and forensic identification services while they await the results of an autopsy.

Click to play video: 'Infant’s remains identified as Manitoba RCMP pursue homicide investigation'
Infant’s remains identified as Manitoba RCMP pursue homicide investigation
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices