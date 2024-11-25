Vancouver Whitecaps part ways with head coach Vanni Sartini

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver Whitecaps confirmed on Monday that the club had parted ways with head coach Vanni Sartini.

In a statement posted online, Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director and chief executive officer, said the club is grateful to Sartini and all he has given to them over the past six years.

“He embraced everything with passion and enjoyed tremendous success along the way,” Schuster said.

“I am extremely thankful for our friendship and wish him all the best.

“I took my time with this decision, and it was not taken lightly. We have taken important steps each year and it is now the right time for someone else to lead this group on the pitch with fresh and new energy. We have started the process to find our next head coach as we look to take the next step and build a championship contender in MLS, as well as continental tournaments.”

Sartini joined the club at the start of the 2019 season before becoming acting head coach for the first team in August 2021.

He was officially named head coach at the end of November 2021.

Over his three-plus years as the first team head coach, Sartini helped the Whitecaps qualify for the MLS Cup Playoffs in three of his four seasons, won three consecutive TELUS Canadian Championships, and advanced from the group stage in both the 2023 and 2024 Leagues Cup, the organization said in a statement.