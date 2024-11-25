Menu

Sports

Vancouver Whitecaps part ways with head coach Vanni Sartini

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 25, 2024 1:59 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'A peek inside Vanni Sartini’s daily journal'
A peek inside Vanni Sartini’s daily journal
Vanni Sartini shares some of the secrets to his success as a coach of the Vancouver Whitecaps. Jay Janower explores how the daily practice of reading and writing is at the core of the coach's philosophy. – Nov 8, 2024
Vancouver Whitecaps confirmed on Monday that the club had parted ways with head coach Vanni Sartini.

In a statement posted online, Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director and chief executive officer, said the club is grateful to Sartini and all he has given to them over the past six years.

“He embraced everything with passion and enjoyed tremendous success along the way,” Schuster said.

“I am extremely thankful for our friendship and wish him all the best.

“I took my time with this decision, and it was not taken lightly. We have taken important steps each year and it is now the right time for someone else to lead this group on the pitch with fresh and new energy. We have started the process to find our next head coach as we look to take the next step and build a championship contender in MLS, as well as continental tournaments.”

Click to play video: 'Coach Vanni Sartini on Vancouver Whitecaps’s playoff match'
Coach Vanni Sartini on Vancouver Whitecaps’s playoff match
Sartini joined the club at the start of the 2019 season before becoming acting head coach for the first team in August 2021.

He was officially named head coach at the end of November 2021.

Over his three-plus years as the first team head coach, Sartini helped the Whitecaps qualify for the MLS Cup Playoffs in three of his four seasons, won three consecutive TELUS Canadian Championships, and advanced from the group stage in both the 2023 and 2024 Leagues Cup, the organization said in a statement.

