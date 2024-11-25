Menu

Crime

Belleville police investigate robbery at Millennium Parkway business

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted November 25, 2024 11:26 am
1 min read
Belleville police are seeking the public's help identifying a suspect in a robbery at a Millennium Parkway business. View image in full screen
Belleville police are seeking the public's help identifying a suspect in a robbery at a Millennium Parkway business. Belleville Police
Belleville, Ont., police are investigating a robbery at a business on Millennium Parkway on Sunday.

Police say officers were called to the scene at 8 p.m. after a man threatened a cashier and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

According to police, the suspect entered the store around 6:30 p.m. and made a purchase. He then became involved in an argument with the cashier, demanding more change. The confrontation escalated as the suspect threatened the cashier and demanded additional money before fleeing.

Police are seeking assistance from the public in identifying the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Canuel-Tousignant.

