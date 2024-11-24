Anti-NATO protesters in Montreal demand Canada withdraws from alliance

Send this page to someone via email

Anti-NATO protesters gathered again in Montreal on Saturday to demand Canada withdraw from the alliance, a day after a demonstration organized by different groups resulted in arrests, burned cars and shattered windows.

About 80 people attended Saturday’s anti-NATO protest in the city’s downtown area organized by Le Mouvement Québécois pour la Paix, holding signs that read “Canada out of NATO” and chanting “solidarity with Palestine.”

Several in attendance held Communist Party of Canada flags while others held Palestinian flags.

Jad Kabbanji, president of Le Mouvement Québécois pour la Paix, said Canada should refuse to meet NATO military spending targets.

He also said that despite calling itself a defensive alliance, NATO has destabilized multiple regions across the globe and created military conflicts, notably in the Middle East and eastern Europe.

Story continues below advertisement

Kabbanji said Israel’s military campaign in Gaza would not be possible without the arms provided by NATO members like the United States, and that a policy of increasingly accepting countries that were formerly part of the Soviet Union “pushed Russia to invade Ukraine.”

1:11 Joly, Blair condemn violent anti-NATO protests in Montreal: ‘This was anarchy’

Politicians in the prime minister’s cabinet, opposition parties as well as Quebec leaders have called the violence during Friday’s anti-NATO demonstration acts of anti-Semitism, but protesters deny the claim, saying they demonstrated against the “complicity” of NATO member countries in a war that has killed thousands of Palestinians.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police said protestors deployed smoke bombs, threw metal barriers into the street and smashed windows of businesses and at the convention centre where NATO delegates have been meeting.

Police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc said officers arrested three people for assaulting an officer and “impeding police work,” following a demonstration that began late afternoon Friday. She said a civilian and an officer suffered minor injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Friday’s protest was organized by the groups Divest for Palestine and the Convergence of Anti-Capitalist Struggles.

Benoît Allard, a member of Divest for Palestine, said he and several other protesters were injured by police and at least four protesters had to go to hospital.

He said the purpose of the protest was to demonstrate against what he called NATO’s “complicity with Israel’s military while it’s conducting its genocide in Gaza, … war crimes in Lebanon, Syria” and that “it’s enforcing illegal occupation of Palestinian territories.”

On Saturday afternoon Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called Friday’s scenes “appalling.”

“Acts of antisemitism, intimidation, and violence must be condemned wherever we see them,” he said on X.

“There must be consequences, and rioters held accountable.”

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre on X accused the prime minister of being “too busy to condemn a violent Hamas takeover of our streets.”

He then followed up with a lengthy statement saying Trudeau has transformed Canada into “a playground for foreign interference.”

Quebec Premier François Legault also described the scenes as anti-Semitic.

“Burning cars and smashing windows is not about sending a message, it’s about causing chaos. Such acts have no place in a peaceful society like Quebec,” he wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

However, Divest for Palestine’s Allard rejected accusations of anti-Semitism. He said the protests were against the actions of the state of Israel and not Jewish people, adding that earlier this week the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

2:11 ICC issues arrest warrants for Israel, Hamas leaders

On Thursday, the court said in a news release that there were reasonable grounds to believe Netanyahu committed “the war crime of starvation as a method of warfare; and the crimes against humanity of murder, persecution, and other inhumane acts.”

Greg Beaune, the group’s vice-president, said the group condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but added NATO has helped provoke conflict in the region.

Group member Rana El Gharbie said she does not support violent protest but added that Canadians are becoming increasingly frustrated by Canada’s support for Israel and “lack of action” in protecting Palestinians.

Story continues below advertisement

Delegates from NATO member states and partner countries are in Montreal this weekend to discuss issues including support for Ukraine, climate change and the future of the alliance.

—with files from The Canadian Press’ Sammy Hudes and Global News’ Nathaniel Dove