Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Joly, Blair condemn ‘anarchy’ at pro-Palestinian, anti-NATO protests in Montreal

By Nathaniel Dove & Dan Spector Global News
Posted November 23, 2024 11:33 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Joly, Blair condemn violent anti-NATO protests in Montreal: ‘This was anarchy’'
Joly, Blair condemn violent anti-NATO protests in Montreal: ‘This was anarchy’
WATCH: Speaking to reporters at the Halifax International Security Forum on Saturday, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly and National Defence Minister Bill Blair condemned violent anti-NATO protests that took place in Montreal on Friday, calling them “anarchy.” Three demonstrators were arrested after assaulting police officers.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly and Defence Minister Bill Blair condemned violent anti-NATO, pro-Palestinian protests in Montreal Friday evening.

“This was nothing like lawful, peaceful protest. This was anarchy,” Blair said, speaking in Halifax.

Joly added, “What we saw was not peaceful protest. What we saw was actually violence, hate and anti-Semitism. And this has no place on our streets.”

Montreal police told Global News officers arrested three people on Friday after protestors smashed windows at a convention centre and nearby businesses, ignited smoke bombs and set two cars on fire.

The Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) said they arrested a 22-year-old woman and two men, ages 22 and 28, for assaulting a police officer and for two charges of impeding police work, though the spokesperson did not clarify who is facing which charge.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Defence spending tops agenda at Halifax security forum'
Defence spending tops agenda at Halifax security forum

Veronique Dubuc also told Global protestors launched fireworks at officers.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Two groups, Convergence of Anti-Capitalist Struggles and Divest for Palestine, organized separate marches on Friday afternoon to protest outside the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, a meeting between alliance members that is being held this year in Montreal.

Neither protest group immediately responded to The Canadian Press’ requests for comments.

The SPVM posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that they had dispersed the crowd by 8 p.m. on Friday.

I believe that a peaceful protest can be co-opted by anarchists who have other agendas. Those agendas were quite apparent by the activities of that mob yesterday,” Blair said, speaking on the sidelines of the Halifax International Security Forum.

The assembly, including NATO partners, is scheduled to discuss sustaining their support for Ukraine and addressing climate change.

Story continues below advertisement

This story is developing and will be updated.

With files from The Canadian Press.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices